Three inmates were killed during a riot sparked by a large brawl between rival gangs Thursday afternoon in the Cereso No. 3 state prison in Juárez, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said.

The chaos erupted during a family visiting period with visitors describing hearing gunfire as families, including children, ran for safety.

The attorney general's office said in a statement that a brawl erupted about 1 p.m. between prison gangs in a section of the penitentiary.

Mexican army soldiers and National Guard troops along with state and local police were deployed to assist prison guards regain control of the facility. The incident was under investigation and law enforcement remained at the scene to keep order.

The bloodshed behind bars occurred amid a spike in homicides in Juárez, including beheadings and dismemberments , believed to be linked to fighting between criminal groups.

Cereso No. 3 was the state prison where Pope Francis spoke to inmates during his visit to Juárez in 2016.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Three dead in prison gang brawl at Cereso No. 3 in Juárez