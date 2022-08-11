Read full article on original website
Reds’ Donovan Solano placed on paternity list
The Cincinnati Reds placed infielder Donovan Solano on the paternity list on Tuesday and recalled outfielder TJ Friedl from Triple-A
MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout in March,
Little League World Series is back with 4 more teams
The Little League World Series is back to its old self, and more. After no tournament in 2020 and no international clubs in 2021, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth baseball tournament has expanded to 20 teams from around the world that will play ball in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting Wednesday. This year’s series marks the 75th anniversary of the first tournament, which has become a staple of life in central Pennsylvania, not to mention an economic boost for South Williamsport — where the Little League complex is actually housed — and Williamsport, just across the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Together, the communities of about 35,000 people have been looking forward to the return of fans and families. “It’s been a tough few years here. Last year we had a limited World Series, of course, but there’s nothing that can take the place of a full World Series,” Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said. “It’s hard to really quantify, or even qualify, what that means.”
Report: Raiders trading 2nd year safety Tyree Gillespie to Titans
After just one season in Silver & Black, Tyree Gillespie’s time in Las Vegas is done. The Raiders are trading the 2021 fourth round pick to the Tennessee Titans according to Aaron Wilson. The compensation is said to be a late round pick conditional pick in exchange for Gillespie.
Chicago-based Weigel takes over IHSA football, basketball state finals broadcasts
Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting announced Monday that it will take over production of the Illinois High School Association’s football and basketball state finals television broadcasts. The games will air on WCIU 26 and The U in Chicago and KNLC Decades 24.5 in St. Louis along with several other affiliates in...
