South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Brightline receives $25 million grant to improve safety on the tracks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brightline joined South Florida leaders in Fort Lauderdale as the high-speed railway announced it was awarded a $25 million safety grant. “This grant fund came from the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure law it is a trillion dollar investment into our nation’s transit. We want Brightline to be in the news for all the right reasons,” said Debbie Wasserman Schultz, US Representative D-Fla.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
Click10.com

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida makes North Miami boy a star for the day

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami boy was able to live out his dreams on stage on Sunday, thanks to a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. 11-year-old Nathan performed songs in several different languages live at the Colony Theater. Nathan has battled a nervous system disorder for most of his life. He told organizers singing always gave him peace and had dreams of performing in front of an audience.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Deerfield News

DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools to launch bus tracking app

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Broward County Public Schools students head out for their first day of school on Tuesday, technology will soon be launched to track their school bus. The Here Comes the Bus app and website will allow parents of students riding public busses to track the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found

MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
