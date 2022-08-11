Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Click10.com
Brightline receives $25 million grant to improve safety on the tracks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brightline joined South Florida leaders in Fort Lauderdale as the high-speed railway announced it was awarded a $25 million safety grant. “This grant fund came from the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure law it is a trillion dollar investment into our nation’s transit. We want Brightline to be in the news for all the right reasons,” said Debbie Wasserman Schultz, US Representative D-Fla.
Click10.com
Support growing for LGBTQ teen targeted and beaten twice since last year
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Activists and members of the transgender are speaking out about a recent, brutal attack on an LGBTQ teenager in Pompano Beach. It the second time that teen, Chad Sanford, has been attacked in the past two years. “It just frightened me a lot,” said Quami...
Click10.com
All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
Click10.com
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida makes North Miami boy a star for the day
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami boy was able to live out his dreams on stage on Sunday, thanks to a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. 11-year-old Nathan performed songs in several different languages live at the Colony Theater. Nathan has battled a nervous system disorder for most of his life. He told organizers singing always gave him peace and had dreams of performing in front of an audience.
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
Click10.com
Lightning causes fire displacing 12 in Broward amid unanswered 911 calls
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The residents of a row of townhomes were homeless on Monday after three lightning bolts caused a fire during a storm Sunday in Broward County, officials said. Tina Stennett said that when she smelled the smoke she called 911 to ask for help near the...
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools to launch bus tracking app
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Broward County Public Schools students head out for their first day of school on Tuesday, technology will soon be launched to track their school bus. The Here Comes the Bus app and website will allow parents of students riding public busses to track the...
Click10.com
Shortage of 911 operators means dispatch still can’t promptly deal with flood of calls
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After three bolts of lightning struck and caused a fire at a row of townhomes in Broward, dispatchers weren’t able to answer the flood of 911 calls that followed. Broward Sheriff’s Office personnel said dispatch did handle the 911 call needed to deploy firefighters...
Click10.com
Back-to-school countdown: Here is how Fort Lauderdale High prepares
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At Fort Lauderdale High School, dozens of teachers in bright tie-dye T-Shirts were preparing on Monday to welcome back more than 2,000 students to their classroom desks on Tuesday. Erin Brown, who has been the school’s principal for about four years, has nearly two decades...
Click10.com
Virginia Key business owner thinks City of Miami is targeting her for speaking out against homeless camp proposal
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Several days have passed since a Virginia Key business was suddenly shut down indefinitely. Its owner, Esther Alonso, has been scrambling to help find her workers new jobs. “If you have positions open please contact me,” she said. Alonso told Local 10 News the...
Click10.com
Thousands of Broward County students head back to class after summer break
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thousands of students in Broward County are heading back to classrooms Tuesday. At Fort Lauderdale High School alone, more than 2,200 students are expected to return to the classroom. “There is a lot of excitement in the air,” Principal Erin Brown said. Some teachers...
CBS News
Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found
MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...
Click10.com
Broward teacher accused of animal cruelty that vet called ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was arrested and is facing some disturbing allegations of animal abuse. That man, Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., went before a judge last week, but won’t be interacting with any students for now. Dr. Elizabeth Rosainz is a veterinarian at LeadER...
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
Click10.com
Dog dies after apartment complex catches fire in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responding to a Saturday evening fire. Cell phone video from drivers captured the bright orange flames, shooting from an apartment along the 13- thousand block of SW 17th Lane in Southwest Miami Dade. Tom Lima who owns the upstairs unit...
Free Fantasy 5 lottery ticket wins in Delray Beach
Someone in Delray Beach won the lottery and they didn't even have to buy the ticket. The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 5-10-11-12-26.
