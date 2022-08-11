Read full article on original website
Billings Builder is Ready to Go as State Approves 3D Home Printing
Your next new home in the Treasure State could be constructed by 3D printing technology, thanks to the recent approval of the building technique by the State of Montana Department of Labor and Industry. You may be familiar with hobby-level 3D printers. The inexpensive model seen below is available online...
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!
Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
What’s Going In at the Former Pizza Hut on Grand Ave in Billings?
The Pizza Hut on Grand Avenue recently shuttered its doors. Local fans of the popular pizza chain were saddened to see the business close, but have no fear.. they're just moving to a new location at 38th and Grand. Heavy equipment wasted no time in leveling the site, and many people in the area have been wondering what is coming next.
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
Music, Food, Fun. Head to Red Lodge Aug 21 for Summer Fest
According to the calendar, summer doesn't officially end til September 22, but for all practical purposes it's quickly winding down. Most kids in the Billings area will head back to school in less than two weeks and before we know it the leaves will be dropping from trees and Old Man Winter will come shuffling back into Montana. Before the summer season wraps up, you now have one more really great reason to head to Red Lodge in August.
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
Strong Monsoonal Storms Could Drench the Billings Area This Weekend
Monsoonal is not a word that we hear very often in Montana. According to the dictionary, a monsoon is defined as:. a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia. the season of the southwest monsoon in India and adjacent areas that is characterized by very heavy rainfall.
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Grand Opening of Landon’s Miracle Field in Billings This Week
The unveiling of a baseball park 9 years in the making is about to unfold this Wednesday, in memory of a Billings teen and his dream. This new park will also symbolize the creation of a new baseball league in the Magic City for youth and adults alike. However, the ballpark itself has a few quirks that make it unique and the first one of its kind in the city of Billings.
Retro and Rock n Roll T-Shirts Popular on Billings Store Shelves
Think about it. If I asked you to describe what someone wears in Bozeman or Missoula, I know right away what you will probably say. Or, how do people dress in Miles City? But Billings... we're a little bit of everything. Sure, there are plenty of puffy Northface vests and Berkinstocks in the Magic City, but you're just as likely to see someone in a Carhart jacket or a tank top.
Cute Little Soup Business in Billings Ransacked by Young Vandals
All I can hear in my head is Homer Simpson's "Why you little!" at Bart Simpson for doing something stupid. Why? Multiple little idiots decided to break into Entree Soup, IN BROAD DAYLIGHT (PAY BETTER ATTENTION BILLINGS, SHEESH), causing this local small business to close their drive-thru windows for the week to repair.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
Billings’ First Ever Medical School to Finally Open Early Next Year
Back in October of 2021, construction began on a new medical complex on the corner of Shiloh and Monad Road. But, this construction wouldn't yield just a hospital, but a medical school. Which is something that Billings has been wanting to have for a long time. And guess what? Applications for students at this new school are now open.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Don’t Miss the Party for Warrior Wishes Montana, Sat in Billings
Most of us in the Billings area are familiar with Warrior Wishes Montana, and the awesome things they do for our veterans and active service members around the state, but if this is the first time you've heard of the local non-profit, their mission statement is clear. Montana Veterans taking...
Billings Needs a Great Drive-In Theater; 5 Movies They Should Play First
Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.
Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West
The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
