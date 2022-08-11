ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon

Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
Music, Food, Fun. Head to Red Lodge Aug 21 for Summer Fest

According to the calendar, summer doesn't officially end til September 22, but for all practical purposes it's quickly winding down. Most kids in the Billings area will head back to school in less than two weeks and before we know it the leaves will be dropping from trees and Old Man Winter will come shuffling back into Montana. Before the summer season wraps up, you now have one more really great reason to head to Red Lodge in August.
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings

My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Grand Opening of Landon’s Miracle Field in Billings This Week

The unveiling of a baseball park 9 years in the making is about to unfold this Wednesday, in memory of a Billings teen and his dream. This new park will also symbolize the creation of a new baseball league in the Magic City for youth and adults alike. However, the ballpark itself has a few quirks that make it unique and the first one of its kind in the city of Billings.
Retro and Rock n Roll T-Shirts Popular on Billings Store Shelves

Think about it. If I asked you to describe what someone wears in Bozeman or Missoula, I know right away what you will probably say. Or, how do people dress in Miles City? But Billings... we're a little bit of everything. Sure, there are plenty of puffy Northface vests and Berkinstocks in the Magic City, but you're just as likely to see someone in a Carhart jacket or a tank top.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Billings Needs a Great Drive-In Theater; 5 Movies They Should Play First

Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.
Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West

The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
