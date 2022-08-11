Read full article on original website
GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients Monday, free of charge. Corn, tomatoes and other produce were given out while supplies lasted. An organizer said events like this make a real difference in the community. “It hits home because...
First day of fall semester at MCC
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students were back in class Monday for the first day of the fall semester. The campus was filled with students trying to find their classes and teachers going over their syllabus for the new year. MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner shared what makes the first day back special.
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An odd find at a Meridian restaurant has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. It was an orange lobster at the Red Lobster. “I knew pretty quick that they were going to be coming and that they were certainly interested,” Red Lobster General Manager Barbie Buckalew said.
Lady Bulldogs sweep Lady Knight on the road
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs beat the West Lauderdale Lady Knights in all three sets to win at The Kingdom. This game was a rematch of the same game over the weekend as the Lady Knights were looking to get revenge. Clarkdale was really in their bag in the first set as they took over early and were able to win the first set 25 to 11. Although the Lady Knights showed a lot of fight as they made adjustments and kept the next two sets really close, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold on.
Perfect weather for any weekend plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story as sunny skies will prevail across most of our area. We will be mainly seeing partly cloudy skies with the sun shining all day so you will want to trade out the umbrella for some sunscreen. Dew point will go down as humidity won’t be nearly as high as the past couple of days so feel like temperatures will be more around our actual temperatures. However, actual temperatures will increase just a tad as we will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the weekend.
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.
Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney
NEWTON COUNTY , Miss. (WTOK) - “I never grew up with horses, but I like horses,” Said Emma Delaney. An ambitious 7-year-old that never says no to a big task. Emma has a big heart and big love for horses and doing what it takes to make things happen.
First Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday & it’ll be a scorcher
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a low-end (level 1 out of 5) marginal threat for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon & evening. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain can be expected if storms move through your area. A cold front will stall near us, and it’ll serve as a trigger for showers and storms along with the heat of the day. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for Tuesday, and have ways of getting severe weather alerts.
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
Tax increase for Lauderdale County School District approved
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A small tax increase for Lauderdale County School District was approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors. The Lauderdale County School District asked the Board of Supervisors for the millage increase, about .67, and allows $180,000 to be added to the budget. This increase will...
Mississippi 9-year-old boy missing; have you seen him?
Mississippi law enforcement agents issued a missing child alert Monday after a 9-year-old child was reported missing. Josh Braiden Smith, a white male, described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and eyes is believed to be accompanied by his mother. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents said the...
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 3:09 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4000 block of Davis Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
