MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story as sunny skies will prevail across most of our area. We will be mainly seeing partly cloudy skies with the sun shining all day so you will want to trade out the umbrella for some sunscreen. Dew point will go down as humidity won’t be nearly as high as the past couple of days so feel like temperatures will be more around our actual temperatures. However, actual temperatures will increase just a tad as we will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the weekend.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO