Reports: Manchester United Have PSG Striker Mauro Icardi On Their Radar

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Manchester United and Turkish side Galatasaray are reportedly two teams that have PSG striker Mauro Icardi on their radar this summer according to a new report.

United are known to be in the market for a striker this summer and have already looked at Marko Arnautovic and other possible striker options this summer.

Erik Ten Hag wants to add depth to his attack ahead of the closure of the window and has reportedly put a number of targets to the board to attempt to sign this summer.

United have already missed out on a number of Ten Hag’s targets this summer and are starting to look to alternatives.

Icardi is a striker that has fallen out of favour at PSG, unsurprisingly due to the talent they have added in recent years.

Icardi is also starting to age and would be another older and more experience striker to add to the club this summer, however it’s another that would have fans asking questions.

According to a new report from TyC Sports, United, alongside another club are said to have Icardi on their radar this summer.

The report says; “Mauro Icardi is on the radar of Manchester United and Galatasaray.”

It’s unclear at this point whether United or Icardi are keen on advancing for a move.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
