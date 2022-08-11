ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KUOW

A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis

King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
The Suburban Times

Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam

Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle becomes sanctuary city for those seeking abortions

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell signed new abortion access protections into law in Seattle as more patients are coming to Washington for abortions. “Today, we are taking steps to ensure abortion and reproductive health care is safe and accessible to residents and visitors,” Harrell said before signing four bills on Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Why ACT Theatre's board just resigned: Today So Far

Crews annoyed orcas away from an oil spill in Puget Sound. ACT Theatre's board of trustees voluntarily stepped down. The Seattle area had another series of shootings over the weekend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 12, 2022. A fishing vessel went down off...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight

SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating five separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and eight others injured across Seattle and Renton Friday night. Seattle police say that included a shooting in South Seattle, where a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot; a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South where a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg; a shooting in Pioneer Square where a man was shot; and a shooting near Cal Anderson Park where a man was shot and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA

