lynnwoodtimes.com
Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes
EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
KUOW
A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis
King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
The Suburban Times
Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam
Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
KUOW
Washington State Ferries looks to the next generation to staff — and bring diversity to — future crews
Young students of color from around Seattle are checking out what life is like working onboard a Washington state ferry. The ferries need more employees, plain and simple. "We’re hiring!” said Bryn Hunter from Washington State Ferries. The service has been short on crew since the Covid pandemic...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Seattle becomes sanctuary city for those seeking abortions
SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell signed new abortion access protections into law in Seattle as more patients are coming to Washington for abortions. “Today, we are taking steps to ensure abortion and reproductive health care is safe and accessible to residents and visitors,” Harrell said before signing four bills on Monday morning.
All students in Auburn School District to get free meals, school supplies beginning this year
AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn School District has announced that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch, as well as all required school supplies for the upcoming school year and beyond. Over 17,000 students will be eligible for free meals beginning in September through the end of the...
q13fox.com
'Unprecedented:' Harborview Medical Center says hospital is 30% over capacity with patients
SEATTLE - Harborview Medical Center officials on Thursday said the hospital is over capacity by about 150 patients and will have to stop admitting patients with less acute conditions. According to UW Medicine officials, Harborview Medical Center has 560 inpatients when the facility's licensed capacity is 413. Officials said more...
KUOW
NW has dodged wildfire smoke this summer (so far), but fires still being fought across Washington
Wildfire smoke around the Seattle area hasn't caused too many problems this year, compared to years past. In Southern Oregon, it's been a quiet summer for smoke monitors, with about a month left in the regular fire season. The Pacific Northwest is still reaping the benefits of the cooler-than-normal spring...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
Passenger ‘misuse’ biggest cause of light-rail escalator failure, Sound Transit says
Passenger “misuse,” rather than anything Sound Transit could control, is to blame for most escalator failures, according to Sound Transit’s Vertical Conveyance Deputy Director John Carini. During a presentation to the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board about Sound Transit’s frequent escalator and elevator outages on Wednesday, Carini talked...
KUOW
Why ACT Theatre's board just resigned: Today So Far
Crews annoyed orcas away from an oil spill in Puget Sound. ACT Theatre's board of trustees voluntarily stepped down. The Seattle area had another series of shootings over the weekend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 12, 2022. A fishing vessel went down off...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight
SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating five separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and eight others injured across Seattle and Renton Friday night. Seattle police say that included a shooting in South Seattle, where a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot; a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South where a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg; a shooting in Pioneer Square where a man was shot; and a shooting near Cal Anderson Park where a man was shot and killed.
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
KING-5
Narcotics operation seizes fentanyl, leads to eight arrests in Seattle's downtown core
King County is calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl.
