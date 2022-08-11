ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Old Saybrook appeals state order to release former cop’s exit interview

A state order for the disclosure of an Old Saybrook police officer’s exit interview is facing a legal challenge. The Old Saybrook Police Department has filed a complaint in New Britain Superior Court appealing a Freedom of Information Commission decision to require disclosure of the exit interview. Releasing the...
Daily Voice

Huntington Chiropractor Admits To $1 Million Health Care Fraud

A New York chiropractor has admitted to fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million in insurance payouts for services that were never provided. Long Island resident Peter Adamczack, age 65, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to health care fraud Monday, Aug. 15, in federal court in Central Islip. Prosecutors said Adamczack, a licensed...
HUNTINGTON, NY
NewsTimes

Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Suspects in 2 separate Waterbury murders appear in court

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The two men accused of two separate homicides in Waterbury over the weekend appeared in court on Monday. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for fatal pedestrian crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man has been arrested for negligent homicide among other charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in March 2022. The Stamford Police Department completed its investigation on Monday into the vehicle and pedestrian collision, which took place at the I-95 Southbound exit 9 ramp at the […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH.com

New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT

