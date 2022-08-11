ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
UPI News

'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz celebrates baby boy's birth

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Twilight actor Kellan Lutz is a dad of two. The 37-year-old actor welcomed his second child, son Kasen Lane, with his wife, Brittany Lutz, on Aug. 10. Lutz and Brittany Lutz shared the news in a joint post Monday on Instagram alongside a collage of photos with their baby boy.
