Gun violence trends in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there’s a common thread behind what’s prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.

“What’s indicative of crime trends in Austin is the category of non-domestic violence aggravated assaults with a firearm,” said the group’s executive director Cary Roberts.

That means shootings that don’t involve members. They could be random or between people that know each other outside of a family circle.

Roberts said non-domestic aggravated assaults with firearms rose 69% from 2019 to 2020 and continue to grow.

“I think it’s one of the alarm bells obviously about rising crime in Austin,” he said.

Commander Donald Baker with the Austin Police Association said there currently aren’t enough detectives to proactively police the way the department used to.

“We had officers who were able to go out into the neighborhoods and build relationships with gang members. And one, perform intervention to try and get them out of the gangs. And also develop relationships so they can hopefully prevent crimes from happening,” he said.

He said because the department has had to pull so many specialized officers from investigative units to patrol, there are also fewer detectives to investigate firearm crimes and trends specifically.

“Only four detectives that are held responsible to try and investigate the numerous firearms investigations that are coming up,” he said. “Increasing difficulty for them. They’re not able to get out in the field like they’re used to.”

