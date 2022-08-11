ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Gun violence trends in Austin

By Brianna Hollis
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40trpF_0hE0Igzx00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there’s a common thread behind what’s prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.

“What’s indicative of crime trends in Austin is the category of non-domestic violence aggravated assaults with a firearm,” said the group’s executive director Cary Roberts.

APD investigates 3 separate shootings within 3 hours

That means shootings that don’t involve members. They could be random or between people that know each other outside of a family circle.

Roberts said non-domestic aggravated assaults with firearms rose 69% from 2019 to 2020 and continue to grow.

“I think it’s one of the alarm bells obviously about rising crime in Austin,” he said.

Commander Donald Baker with the Austin Police Association said there currently aren’t enough detectives to proactively police the way the department used to.

“We had officers who were able to go out into the neighborhoods and build relationships with gang members. And one, perform intervention to try and get them out of the gangs. And also develop relationships so they can hopefully prevent crimes from happening,” he said.

He said because the department has had to pull so many specialized officers from investigative units to patrol, there are also fewer detectives to investigate firearm crimes and trends specifically.

“Only four detectives that are held responsible to try and investigate the numerous firearms investigations that are coming up,” he said. “Increasing difficulty for them. They’re not able to get out in the field like they’re used to.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

handsome47
3d ago

it's the ones who's not supposed too have the guns making it this way, the ppl tht legally owns a gun is not the problem..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KWTX

Two arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to meet with undercover investigators posing as a juvenile under the age of 17. Luis Adrian Cristobol-Jimenez, 26, of Pflugerville, and Paul Cuellar Jr., 25, of Temple, are both charged with online solicitation of a...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in Round Rock ends with suspect in hospital

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A five-and-a-half-hour SWAT standoff has ended in Round Rock. The initial call that sparked the standoff on Vernell Way came before noon Monday, according to Round Rock police. "Just before twelve o'clock we received a call from family members of a male who was in distress,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Domestic Violence#Austin Police#Firearms#Street Gang#Violent Crime
CBS Austin

Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

KXAN

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy