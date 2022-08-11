Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Falls Short By Over 40,000 Signatures
The Los Angeles County Registrar announced Monday that the campaign to recall L.A. District Attorney George Gascón had failed to collect enough valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot. Of approximately 715,833 signatures submitted on July 6 by the Recall Gascón campaign, 520,050 signatures were found to be...
Santa Clarita Radio
2022 Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Report Campaign Contributions
Santa Clarita City Council candidates for the 2022 election cycle reported the results of their fundraising efforts from the beginning of this year. Contributions for the most recent filing period are reported by candidates in their Form 460, which are available online at VoteSantaClarita. Laurene Weste. Current City Mayor Laurene...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Northeast Of Castaic Lake Prompts Response from Firefighters
A brush fire northeast of Castaic has prompted a response from firefighters Monday evening. The brush fire, dubbed the Rock Fire, was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Lake Hughes Road northeast of Castaic Lake, said Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon
An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
citywatchla.com
50 City Report: California’s Fixer-Upper Markets Are the Most Expensive
Fixer-uppers may be a solution in some markets, as homes in need of a little TLC are 32% cheaper on average than turnkey homes. However, California cities buck the national trend as not even properties that are in serious need of repairs will give you respite from boiling-hot home prices. Here's where California stands according to our latest report on the best markets for fixer-upper potential:
foxla.com
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022
Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin talks with his guest Lydia Silva, ALMFT, as they discuss hearing. Frederik starts off the show by bringing in Lydia who happens to be a licensed therapist that is local to Santa Clarita who helps and supports families with hearing disabilities. Lydia specializes in helping families that struggle with hearing and families that have some people that happen to be deaf. Frederik and Lydia give some insight and experience on helping those that born deaf or became deaf in life.
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Come Together To Honor Fallen Comrade With Pickleball Tournament
Local firefighters came together Monday in Valencia to host a fundraiser playing pickleball in honor of a fallen Kern County firefighter who died in June. On Monday, the firefighters brought together coworkers and family to play pickleball at the Paseo Club in Valencia in honor of their fallen friend Aiden Agnor, 18, a Kern County fireman who tragically passed away in June.
RELATED PEOPLE
citywatchla.com
The Valley: Is It Safe?
The question is it safe, comes up because my wife and I bought a vacation home in Baja, Mexico. More discord comes from the fact LA has a considerable and semi-successful defund the police movement. How can fewer law officers ensure our safety? According to analytics by Location Inc., you have a 1 in 278 chance of being a victim of crime in the San Fernando Valley. That's pretty good odds that you, one of your friends or relatives in the Valley, or someone they know is a victim or will be a victim of a crime.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Millions of MWD customers in SoCal asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days
Due to pipeline repairs - not the drought - about 4 million customers of the MWD in Southern California are being asked to stop outdoor watering Sept. 6-20.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Free Meals Being Given Out For The 2022-23 Academic School Year
Free meals are now being given to all school-aged students in the state, including Santa Clarita due to the Universal Meal Program being signed into law last year. Every student from grades TK-12 is set to receive two free meals that include breakfast and lunch regardless of family income throughout the state and Santa Clarita.
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash
A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Robby Robinson as they discuss troubled kids. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby about rehabilitation of all people and in particular teenagers today that are out of control. Robby talks with Cary about his work and experience with helping young kids with their out of control tendencies and other bad habits. Robby happens to work as an interventionlist specialist where he has helped and intervened with many kids and families succesfully.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Child Airlifted After Experiencing Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted Friday night after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a male juvenile lying unconscious in Homestead Place in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire
A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One engine is handling,” Peters...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire broke out by the northbound 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce just east of Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a brush fire along the roadside at the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road east of Santa Clarita, according to Esteban Benitez.
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
Comments / 0