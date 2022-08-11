A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO