signalscv.com
Court date set for father accused of leaving child in hot car
An Oxnard man, who is accused of leaving his son in 90-degree weather while patronizing a business in the Santa Clarita Valley, has pleaded not guilty to the felony crime of child abuse, according to court officials. Andy Cruces, 45, was arrested in the beginning of August after Santa Clarita...
NBC Los Angeles
Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail
The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns. In a motion to oppose bail release the...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead
A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Jurupa child allegedly snatched found safe, suspect arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted today from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident.
Trial begins for man accused of violent rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
foxla.com
Woman arrested in 7-Eleven store barricade, fire in Mid-Wilshire area
LOS ANGELES - An armed woman barricaded herself inside a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area, trashed the place, and then set it on fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The LAPD received a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday regarding a half-naked woman described as mentally ill who was...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son. During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested...
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
foxla.com
Third person charged in killing of off-duty Monterey Park officer
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing...
2urbangirls.com
Youth sports coach charged with assaulting teen
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A prominent youth sports coach was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana. Christopher M. Flores was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies.
foxla.com
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged for firearm assault for 2021 Hollywood shooting
LOS ANGELES - Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is set to be arraigned Wednesday at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
danapointtimes.com
OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point
Fontana Herald News
Man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is charged with five felonies, including throwing Molotov cocktail at her house
A 23-year-old man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is being charged with five felonies, ranging from stalking to using an incendiary device to cause an arson, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 9 at about 11 p.m., the Montclair P.D. responded to the 9000 block of...
foxla.com
Man arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery; police searching for second suspect
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A man was in custody Monday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in July, and an accomplice was being sought, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested on Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery,...
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
foxla.com
LASD deputies shoot, wound suspected gunman in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a suspected gunman during a confrontation near Compton overnight, officials said. A sheriff’s official said deputies were called to a mobile home park in the unincorporated area of Rosewood at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday about...
Keeping it Real: In San Bernardino County An Arrest Should Not Be a Death Sentence
On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.
