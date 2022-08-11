ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
signalscv.com

Court date set for father accused of leaving child in hot car

An Oxnard man, who is accused of leaving his son in 90-degree weather while patronizing a business in the Santa Clarita Valley, has pleaded not guilty to the felony crime of child abuse, according to court officials. Andy Cruces, 45, was arrested in the beginning of August after Santa Clarita...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drano#Nanny#Poisoning
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Third person charged in killing of off-duty Monterey Park officer

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Youth sports coach charged with assaulting teen

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A prominent youth sports coach was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana. Christopher M. Flores was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged for firearm assault for 2021 Hollywood shooting

LOS ANGELES - Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is set to be arraigned Wednesday at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
danapointtimes.com

OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputies shoot, wound suspected gunman in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a suspected gunman during a confrontation near Compton overnight, officials said. A sheriff’s official said deputies were called to a mobile home park in the unincorporated area of Rosewood at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday about...
COMPTON, CA
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: In San Bernardino County An Arrest Should Not Be a Death Sentence

On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy