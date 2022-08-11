Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
What to wear at the NYS Fair
(WSYR-TV) — It’s nearly that point in the year when folks across Central New York are getting ready for the one-and-only New York State Fair. With that comes figuring out what to wear to look stylish but also feel comfortable. Stylist Allison Rose Harrison shares advice on the...
localsyr.com
80s day at New York State fair to feature Prince tribute
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great New York State Fair has a scheduled dedication to the 80’s on September 5. A notably dynamic Prince tribute band will be swinging on the stage. Gary Sanchez Presents The Prince Experience which will be carried out at noon at the Chevy...
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
localsyr.com
Gas prices continue to fall: August 15 update
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to fall across the country, although New York continues to pay more on average, according to AAA. The national average on August 15 is $3.96, down $0.10 from August 8. New York’s average is $4.34, down $0.09 from August 8. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Governor Hochul announces effort to prevent speeding
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This coming week is speed awareness week for New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul says that patrols will be escalated. During the same week last year, state law enforcement issued 23,087 speeding tickets. Initial data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research...
Comments / 0