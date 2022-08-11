UFI: North Blue Fire burning near Vernal

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has broken out just 20 miles east of Vernal on Blue Mountain.

Utah Fire Info (UFI) has reported that the fire, dubbed the “North Blue Fire,” was caused by lightning.

At this time, the fire is covering about five acres and is threatening no structures.

UFI says that five engines, an air attack plane, and three single-engine air tankers have been assigned to the incident.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

