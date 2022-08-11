ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

UFI: North Blue Fire burning near Vernal

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfFPQ_0hE0I6VA00

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has broken out just 20 miles east of Vernal on Blue Mountain.

Utah Fire Info (UFI) has reported that the fire, dubbed the “North Blue Fire,” was caused by lightning.

Intermountain CEO leaving after 6 years

At this time, the fire is covering about five acres and is threatening no structures.

UFI says that five engines, an air attack plane, and three single-engine air tankers have been assigned to the incident.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Boulder Ridge Fire kicks up in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Boulder Ridge Fire kicked up near Monarch Ridge in Duchesne County Saturday, authorities say. Neola, Altamont, Lapoint and Roosevelt Fire Departments are working with federal firefighters to battle the fire, which is reportedly located about six miles west of Neola. Oil and gas locations were shut in, according to […]
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Collision with Jeep kills motorcyclist in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on state Route 87 in Duchesne County. The crash happened, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading west on the state road turned left across the eastbound lane, attempting to enter the driveway of a business located on the road.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy