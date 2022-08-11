Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks. The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road. The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year. The city...
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
WALB 10
Doughtery Co. Commission holds public hearings on millage rate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The millage rate increase Dougherty County is proposing will result in property taxes increasing within the next year. There were only two people that voiced their concerns on Monday. The county is proposing a 19.069 millage rate. This will be an increase of 3.5 mills. Meaning...
WALB 10
Kemp announces broadband internet grant
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence.
WALB 10
2 dead in Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are dead following a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. Police Chief Michael Persley said two people were found with gunshot wounds. Persley said police are canvasing the area. This is a...
WALB 10
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
WALB 10
150 book bags distributed through Albany school giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools are back in session on Monday and the community is continuing to give back. “The smiles that we were able to put on families faces, kids faces, and just all around the community. It was so enriching and so cherishing,” Keimon Jefferson, organizer of the book bag donation fundraiser, said.
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
WALB 10
Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A community kickball game brought out people’s competitive side but also their compassionate side. The game was not only a competitive one but also a message to the community. That message is that violence has to stop in the Good Life City. This the 3rd year...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel African American Methodist, a historic Albany church, gathered for the first time Sunday after sustaining substantial damages. On Wednesday, strong storms collapsed part of the roof and shattered many windows. “On Oglethorpe, I could see that there was a big giant space in the roof....
WALB 10
Rain chances rise through the week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with seasonably warm low 90s Monday. Through the evening increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers as a cold front slides south. Tuesday mostly sunny, hot and humid. Other than a stray shower or two rain chances are slim. However a more active...
WALB 10
Yard sale for Nigel Brown raises more reward money
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Nigel Brown is raising money to make someone speak up about her son’s death. It has now been more than one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed by a stray bullet in his sleep. The reward currently sits at $17,690 and hasn’t gotten much higher in months.
WALB 10
GSW launches new masters degree program
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new program at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) for people who are already in their careers but want to move further ahead. The school is launching a new degree called executive masters of business administration. Many managers or even top-level executives often say...
WALB 10
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
WALB 10
Golden Rams shine under the lights in first scrimmage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are a few weeks away from opening up in the coliseum to host Mississippi College. But they have to test each other in two scrimmages and they held their first on Sunday night. The dirty blue defense was able to lay the wood just like their first day in pads last week.
