New McDonald’s opens in Oak Hill, offer dining service

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–A brand new McDonald’s celebrated its grand opening in Fayette County.

Located on East Main Street in Oak Hill, the fast food restaurant boasts a new unique dining experience. You can order from a kiosk and have food delivered right to your table.

Annette Allison owns the Oak Hill Mcdonald’s, and Myra Harper is the Owner and operator of the Beckley McDonald’s location.

Harper said they can’t wait to welcome old and new customers to the Golden Arches.

“You’ll see this McDonald’s be a part of everyday life in this community. We’re not just here to serve you food, we’re here to give friendship and anything we can to the community,” Harper said.

The kiosks will be available to customers starting Friday, August 12, 2022.

