Countdown to the classroom: When school starts in your area
The new school year is just around the corner. Sad news, perhaps, for kids and teens still enjoying summer vacation. Good news, quite likely, for parents looking for relief from summer vacation. KX News has collected on one page the key information you need to know for the 2022-23 academic year: When school starts in […]
KFYR-TV
Elk Ridge Elementary to open despite ongoing construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the hustle and bustle of summer winds down, the hustle at Elk Ridge Elementary is picking up. Students and teachers at the new school in Bismarck might have to be flexible when coming back into the classroom. There’s a lot of excitement around Elk Ridge...
KFYR-TV
Students attend Science STEM Camp in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before the school year starts, some students are getting in one more week of learning at the Gateway to Science STEM summer camp. These students are learning what the life cycle of a tree is, by doing tree yoga, mimicking the cycle of a tree’s life.
KFYR-TV
As college application season begins, so do scholarship scams
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts next week in Bismarck, but some high school seniors are already looking ahead to next year. Scholarships are an important asset when paying for college, but not all are trustworthy. As college application season begins, so does the push to apply for scholarships. Higher...
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan seeks Premiere Sponsor for flower project
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a sponsor to ensure their 2023 Mandan Flowers program brightens sidewalks once again. The program started in 2019 with just a few hanging baskets along Main Street but has since grown to include 40 hanging flower baskets and four planters. The program brings a sense of beauty to downtown Mandan and city leaders said they hear positive feedback.
KFYR-TV
Kids Safety Day helps prevent accidental deaths in children
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids Safety Day brought parents and excited kids to the Capitol lawn on Friday. Area vendors gathered to share easy ways to keep kids safe. Topics ranged from car seat safety to helmet checks, even ATV and water safety. Coordinator Alyssa Preszler says it’s a day for the parents as much as the kids.
KFYR-TV
Mandan Rural Fire Department celebrates 60 years
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Rural Fire Department is celebrating its 60th year being open. The volunteer firefighters have been serving the eastern half of Morton County since 1962. Don Friesz has been volunteering for 50 years and is just one of the many firefighters that have found their second...
Celebrate Sunday with Sundaes at BisMan Ice Cream Social
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Many people don’t like Sundays — it’s the start of a new work week and an end to relaxing weekends. Thankfully, this weekend can end a little sweeter than others, thanks to a local celebration. The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual ice cream social today, starting at noon. […]
KFYR-TV
2% of North Dakota experiencing drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a fairly wet year in North Dakota after a pair of spring blizzards came through the state, but not exceptionally wet. While April was the second-wettest month on record, May and June in Bismarck were both below average. And although this year is a night-and-day difference from last year when every corner of North Dakota was covered by extreme drought, some parts of the state are getting drier.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk raises money for American Heart Association
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease. Dozens walked around the North Dakota State Capitol Grounds Saturday to promote heart health, raise donations and celebrate heart and stroke survivors. The American Heart Association will use the money...
KFYR-TV
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
Bismarck Police Department continues search for runaway teenager after second sighting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl, 17-year-old Jenessa Ironroad, after a recent sighting of her was reported to the department. Originally reported as missing on May 17, Jenessa was reported to have left her place of work at a hotel in the 1400 block […]
KFYR-TV
Public hearing on critical race theory next month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a public hearing on Critical Race Theory next month at the State Capitol. The meeting is in part to collect input from the public and interested parties. Last year, the State Legislature banned the teaching of CRT in public schools, so this hearing isn’t about whether CRT should be taught in schools. Rather, it’s a hearing to give the public an opportunity to comment on the administrative rules as they’ve been written.
13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson
This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Outdoors: researching how cattle and birds coexist
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson takes us to the prairies where researchers and ranchers are learning how cattle and birds coexist. University of North Dakota Graduate student Taylor Linder is researching how grassland birds respond with high intensity short duration...
KFYR-TV
Troopers say Mandan driver crashed into, injured another and fled on foot
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he fled on foot from a car accident on Expressway Bridge. Troopers say they responded to a crash Saturday evening. They say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving an Audi across the bridge at high rates of speed when he crashed into another car and flipped into the ditch before hopping a fence and fleeing on foot.
kxnet.com
Murals paint the way in Fort Yates
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, a large mural festival painted beautiful images through the Standing Rock nation, leaving behind over a dozen murals. These works of art were painted by local and national artists. Babe Walls partnered with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to bring to life these murals. They are all throughout Fort Yates. The festival lasted from August 4 – 7, but the murals are still around — and on KX’s website too, for those who couldn’t be there to see them in person.
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
Bismarck’s Perfect Proposal – An Emotional “Yes” Kicks Off Fireworks
If you were lucky enough to be at Municipal Ballpark this last Saturday night you were blessed to be a part of something that even Hollywood couldn't do better. Her name is Monica Blake, she has been with the Bismarck Larks for four seasons, in that span she also aided in the Bismarck Marathon, the Mandan Rodeo, and other community events. She's smart, experienced.. has tremendous people skills, and like 100% of all the people who work in the Bismarck Larks organization, she cares about her city. Unfortunately for us, she's moving to Minot.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
So if you and your crew are heading to the desert for the weekend, you best keep your head low as the North Dakota National Guard is performing military exercises that could knock your head right off!. So the public is not invited. To prevent the knock your head off...
