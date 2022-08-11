We’ve been tracking a few isolated areas of drizzle, light rain and fog Monday morning, but overall, a quiet weather pattern is taking hold. Low pressure sitting to our southeast will continue to churn the atmosphere enough to provide the chance for additional isolated showers this morning. However, skies will start to brighten this afternoon and it will be a rather nice day. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. Average temperatures run in the mid 80s this time of year, and we are looking to stay below that all week long.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO