Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Teenager shot on east side after neighbors report at least 10 shots fired overnight at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say neighbors reported at least ten shots being heard before a teenager was found shot at apartments on the east side. Numerous calls started coming in around 12:10 a.m. to report a succession of shots in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median of the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. just north of E. Raymond Street, just before 3 p.m. Monday.
cbs4indy.com
Suspect rams Hendricks Co. deputy’s vehicle during chase, according to HCSO
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a suspect in a Hendricks County chase rammed a deputy’s vehicle with a pick-up truck, sending that deputy to the hospital. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a woman strangled on Greenbriar Drive near Avon.
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19,...
cbs4indy.com
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. The budget also includes nearly $400 million in capital improvements in 2023. Among those projects is another $25 million to fix broken down neighborhood streets in Indianapolis. Sylvester...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD launches free effort to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been an ongoing problem for years. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officials say catalytic converter thefts have seen an uptick in recent months, leaving Hoosiers to deal with costly repairs. “99% of the cars that are on the road today have a catalytic converter on them,” said...
cbs4indy.com
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution
INDIANAPOLIS — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution. The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The recall comes after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block of Post Drive, they found 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui who police say was unresponsive.
cbs4indy.com
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Sunday rain chances before a drier week
INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for early Sunday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana early Sunday morning. Heavy downpours and brief strong winds will be present. Drier for the rest of Sunnday. Cloudy skies will stick around Sunday afternoon. But...
cbs4indy.com
Mild, drier week ahead for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!. After the showers moved through Indiana today, a rainbow set over Memorial Stadium on Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington. Angela Ganote snapped this picture while moving her child in on campus Sunday. A mild...
cbs4indy.com
A few more quiet and comfortable days
A really great stretch of weather is underway. The humidity is low, the skies are mostly clear and temperatures will be below average again. Monday marked the fifth consecutive day with the average temperature falling below normal. That’s the longest streak of below average days we’ve had since early April. We’ll have several more opportunities this week to tally on a few more days to this stretch. Tuesday afternoon will see high temperatures rise to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine around.
cbs4indy.com
A cooler and quiet week
We’ve been tracking a few isolated areas of drizzle, light rain and fog Monday morning, but overall, a quiet weather pattern is taking hold. Low pressure sitting to our southeast will continue to churn the atmosphere enough to provide the chance for additional isolated showers this morning. However, skies will start to brighten this afternoon and it will be a rather nice day. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. Average temperatures run in the mid 80s this time of year, and we are looking to stay below that all week long.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana students can design ‘I Voted’ stickers for upcoming election
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana wants students to design the next “I Voted” stickers for the upcoming 2022 election. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a statewide competition encouraging students in kindergarten through 12th grade to come up with their own designs. The contest is open to all...
cbs4indy.com
Brothers in Columbus use lemonade stand to give back
COLUMBUS — A trio of brothers in Columbus are using their business to give back. They have a lemonade stand, and they take the money from that to show appreciation. “The lemonade stand is basically us learning to be entrepreneurs, but it’s not just that,” said oldest brother Kimale Freeman.
cbs4indy.com
Indy sees rent growth higher than national average
INDIANAPOLIS — We are seeing record high increases in rent prices across the country, and the rates in Indiana and Indianapolis are higher than the national average. Rent prices are fluctuating alongside the housing market. Those who can’t afford to buy a house are spending more on rent, causing the prices to rise. Just like everything else, inflation is playing a role, too.
cbs4indy.com
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - 2022 Purdue Volleyball
Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue - Purdue Volleyball Head Coach Dave Shondell joins host Adam Bartels to preview the 2022 season. https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/
Comments / 0