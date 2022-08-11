ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant proposal submissions open for honey bee research and promotion in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is looking for grant proposals for finding solutions to honey bee health issues and for honey promotion. Applicants can submit proposals for research priorities like improving queen and drone honey bee reproductive health, optimizing nutrition for health and survival, and mite controls.
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
2% of North Dakota experiencing drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a fairly wet year in North Dakota after a pair of spring blizzards came through the state, but not exceptionally wet. While April was the second-wettest month on record, May and June in Bismarck were both below average. And although this year is a night-and-day difference from last year when every corner of North Dakota was covered by extreme drought, some parts of the state are getting drier.
