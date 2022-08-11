Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Grant proposal submissions open for honey bee research and promotion in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is looking for grant proposals for finding solutions to honey bee health issues and for honey promotion. Applicants can submit proposals for research priorities like improving queen and drone honey bee reproductive health, optimizing nutrition for health and survival, and mite controls.
KFYR-TV
Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
BISMARCK, N.D. - Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday released the following statement regarding the Pledge of Allegiance in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota. “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota, along with elected governing bodies...
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Term Limits Committee files lawsuit to challenge disqualification of ballot measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Term Limits Committee has filed a lawsuit challenging a failed ballot measure. A petition with more than 46,000 signatures that would have put the issue of term limits on the November ballot was invalidated by Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year.
KFYR-TV
2% of North Dakota experiencing drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a fairly wet year in North Dakota after a pair of spring blizzards came through the state, but not exceptionally wet. While April was the second-wettest month on record, May and June in Bismarck were both below average. And although this year is a night-and-day difference from last year when every corner of North Dakota was covered by extreme drought, some parts of the state are getting drier.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
