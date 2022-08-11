ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

What to know about Tennessee soccer before the fall season kicks off

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbTXS_0hE0GejR00

After a historic season in 2021, Tennessee soccer is poised to have just as much – if not more – success this season.

The No. 11 Lady Vols kicked off the preseason with a 3-0 win over No. 16 Notre Dame in an exhibition match Tuesday. They'll face Dayton at home Saturday at 2 p.m. in another exhibition match before starting the season on the road at No. 10 North Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The tough nonconference slate doesn't stop after the season opener at Chapel Hill.

The following week, Tennessee will host No. 23 Southern Methodist University on Aug. 21 and No. 2 Duke on Aug. 25. Including UT, the SEC also has four teams ranked in the top 25: Arkansas (8), South Carolina (12) and Ole Miss (18).

Here's what you need to know before the season starts.

A talented freshman class

Before former coach Brian Pensky left for Florida State, he signed the No. 6 incoming freshman class in the nation.

Freshman forward Kameron Simmonds scored one of UT's three goals Tuesday, assisted by freshman midfielder Macaira Midgley, and all 10 freshmen saw the field.

Tennessee coach Joe Kirt said the freshmen have been "amazing" in adjusting to the team this summer. Fifth year senior midfielder Abbey Burdette said the freshmen were in for a surprise when they arrived – but not the reasons one would assume.

LADY VOL BLUE:Four Lady Vols programs to wear 'Summitt Blue' alternate jerseys in 2022-23 season

NEW SOCCER ASSISTANT COACH:Five things to know about Tennessee soccer assistant coach Becky Edwards' professional career

WHY KIRT WAS THE ONE:How Tennessee soccer coach Joe Kirt proved to players he was the right one to lead program

"I think at first the freshmen are always shocked at how much fun we have," Burdette said. "That's kind of how we have our success is that balance between like the competitiveness and the fun that we have. So kind of getting them on that page, like, 'Hey, we want to have fun. That's how we're good.' It's definitely been a learning curve. But they're kind of getting into it."

Setting the standard

Last season, Tennessee recorded the first 20-win season in program history. The Lady Vols won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2008 and advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 before falling to Michigan.

With 10 returning starters, the standard has been set and senior goalkeeper Lindsey Romig said they have their eyes on making more history this season.

"We are going to use that as a stepping stone, we don't want to go backwards at all," Romig said.

The team's driven, collective mindset is what excites Kirt most in his first season at the helm. The opportunity in front of his program is not lost on Kirt.

"They're passionate about winning, they're passionate about enjoying that journey," Kirt said. "They're a year older, they're a year better, they're a year more motivated – they felt upset about how their season ended. They have worked incredibly hard this summer to put themselves in a great place to go chase another championship."

Joe Kirt off to solid start

Players were excited from the jump about Kirt stepping into the head coaching role after being with the program for 15 years. Through the summer and first few weeks of fall camp, the players had high praises for Kirt.

"It's been really nice, honestly, getting to know him as a head coach is a lot different," junior forward Jaida Thomas said. "Just his intensity and ... he cares about everything we do and he wants us to be very intentional, and so it's been fun."

Kirt has given a lot of responsibility of running the team to his leadership group, which includes players like Burdette and Romig. Burdette said the freedom Kirt has given them on the field has allowed them to grow mentally and physically.

"Joe's the best," Romig said. "He's one of the main reasons I came to this school in the first place ... now having him as our head coach, I think that it's just put our team in a great spot and his leadership has really gone a long way."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Notre Dame#Sec#Ut#Summitt Blue
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy