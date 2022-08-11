ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

FanSided

New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
CBS Sports

T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals

McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday

Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
Dyersville, IA
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup

Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues

Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue

Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward.
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury

Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors

Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss

Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
Angels' David Fletcher: Departs with bruised foot

Fletcher was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left foot contusion, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher managed to remain in the game after fouling a ball off his foot, but he was lifted prior to his next at-bat. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
Royals' Josh Staumont: Falls apart Friday

Staumont (3-2) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers. Staumont was responsible for the entirety of the Dodgers' five-run rally in the seventh inning, including the two runners he left on base that Luke Weaver couldn't prevent from scoring. Inconsistency has been a problem for Staumont for the better part of two months, which includes an absence due to a neck injury. The right-hander now has a 5.77 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB through 34.1 innings. He's added three saves and five holds, but it seems unlikely he'll get many high-leverage looks since he hasn't gone more than two outings in a row without allowing a run since early June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue

Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
BALTIMORE, MD
Royals' Nick Pratto: Out of Sunday's lineup

Pratto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pratto started the last nine games and will receive a day off after posting a .789 OPS with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs during that span. MJ Melendez will work in left field while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday

Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA

