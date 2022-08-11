ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola Steps Into the Music Industry With Debut Single ‘Paranoia Silverlining’

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Lola Consuelos, the 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos , is carving her own path in the entertainment industry with the release of her debut single, “Paranoia Silverlining.”

The track, which dropped on Wednesday (Aug. 10) and features JO JO, finds the budding star’s jazzy and mature vocals musing over a smooth drumbeat. “The song is about the idea that sometimes your biggest fears are all in your head. I think a lot of people get paranoid, and the silver lining of it all is that there’s really nothing to be paranoid about,” Lola tells Billboard of the track. “It was a super therapeutic process. I think everyone came to a bunch of realizations while writing it [laughs] because we’re all pretty paranoid.”

As for why she’s now ready to publicly release music for the first time, the NYU music student explains, “I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally. Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it.”

The release comes just a day after Ripa shared a sneak peak of the track while lounging with her husband by the pool. “Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms!” the Live With Kelly & Ryan host captioned the posts. Consuelos was just as supportive of his daughter, as the Riverdale actor shared the song to his Instagram Stories.

“They hear me sing all the time,” Lola said of her famous parents’ unconditional support. “They were like, ‘Lola, you need to put something out there.’ So when I finally had something that I really liked, they were just super excited for me.”

Listen to “Paranoia Silverlining” below. Lola says that there is more music coming in the future, as well as a debut EP in the works.

Billboard

