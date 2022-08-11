ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Council introduces resolution to undo school budget cuts it had approved

By Cayla Bamberger
 4 days ago

The New York City Council on Thursday introduced a resolution calling on Mayor Eric Adams to undo controversial cuts to public school budgets — which the legislative body itself green-lit two months ago.

The formal measure is an escalation from recent letter-writing and protests , but has no legal standing and falls short of the power council members gave up when they passed an early budget in June .

“The City Council will emphatically request and require that these budgets are restored and that our schools are made whole,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams ahead of the meeting where the resolution was introduced.

“I am hopeful that a compromise will be made sooner than later,” she added.

The Council’s demands — which at their core, call on the mayor to submit a modified budget that reverses the hundreds of millions in cuts — also include measures for increased transparency at the Department of Education.

Several council members have alleged education officials misled them about the cuts , a claim the mayor’s office denies.

The resolution puts those allegations in writing, saying the administration attributed the reductions to eliminating 1,449 vacant staff positions — “without the need to lay off any existing teacher or eliminate any program.”

The City Council introduced a resolution calling on Mayor Eric Adams to restore the budget cuts to the Department of Education.
“These school budget reductions have gone far beyond the elimination of vacancies within the city budget to impact existing teachers and programming in schools,” the council members wrote.

Instead, roughly 700 teachers have lost their school placements , but were still on city payroll earlier this month, according to internal DOE documents obtained by The Post.

The council also outlined its own analysis of the total cuts, which they say amount to $365 million out of principals’ hands — a small share of the DOE’s massive $31-billion budget, but an estimated 8% average reduction to each school losing funds, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams wrote the Council “will emphatically request and require that these budgets are restored and that our schools are made whole.”
They urged the DOE to submit an accounting of unspent and unallocated federal COVID-19 stimulus funds that could be used to cover the gap.

The resolution was introduced by several members, including Speaker Adams; Justin Brannan, finance committee chair; Keith Powers, majority leader; Gale Brewer, oversight and investigations chair; and Rita Joseph, education chair, among others.

Outside the council meeting, dozens of advocates gathered on the City Hall steps, chanting for their favorite teachers and programs to be reinstated at their schools.

The resolution comes after the Council signaled last week that it was exploring “legal actions” to restore the principals’ allocations.

People protesting the budget cuts outside the DOE headquarters in Manhattan on July 18, 2022.
City Hall at the time accused members of “issuing misleading and irresponsible statements,” saying the move is necessary as enrollment declines and the federal COVID aid nears its expiration.

“The funding in the budget has been clear for months and was negotiated, reviewed, and voted on by the City Council with full transparency,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the mayor.

“The Council knew what it was voting for and knew it was the right decision.”

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

