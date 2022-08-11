ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kathy Hilton blames ‘awful’ vision after mistaking Lizzo for ‘Precious’ star Gabourey Sidibe

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNOVY_0hE0GKH100

It might be time for Kathy Hilton to take a trip to the eye doctor.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is blaming her “terrible” eyesight after confusing Lizzo for “Precious” actress Gabourey Sidibe while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

After Queens of Bravo reposted a clip of the incident, the “RHOBH” star took to the comments section to defend her slip-up.

“My vision is awful, the screen was so far away that I couldn’t even recognize Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge🥲🤦‍♀️,” the 63-year-old responded to fans, noting that Lizzo wasn’t the only Hollywood star she failed to recognize during the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrQDm_0hE0GKH100
Fans were upset after Kathy Hilton confused Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe.
Getty Images

The flub happened while Hilton and co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff were playing the game, “Will Kathy Know Them?,” where Cohen showed them pictures of celebrities and Hilton had to guess who it was.

When Lizzo’s image appeared, Hilton pondered the picture for a moment before guessing, “Precious?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iu6Nt_0hE0GKH100
Sidibe starred in the 2009 film “Precious.”
Getty Images for Tyler Perry Stu

The reality star was actually thinking of Sidibe, who starred as Precious in the 2009 Oscar-nominated film about a young Black teenager on a “journey from oppression to self-determination.”

Minkoff tried to find the silver lining through the mishap, saying, “She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212C0r_0hE0GKH100
Hilton struggled to identify Lizzo on Wednesday night.
Michael Greenberg/Bravo via Gett

Social media users were quick to slam the reality star for confusing the two curvy Black women, with one user calling it “insulting” and “racist.”

However, fans of the socialite came to her defense saying the mix-up was a “simple mistake.”

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Wendy Williams sparks concern among fans with new video promoting podcast

Wendy Williams’ fans had mixed reactions to her new video promoting her forthcoming podcast. The former daytime talk show host shared a new video to her Instagram account dedicated to her next project, “The Wendy Experience,” in which she said, “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back, trust me.” The footage showed Williams sitting on what appeared to be a bed before cutting out to a graphic with the podcast’s title. Fans immediately flooded the comments to show concern for the shock jock, 58. “I love you Auntie but trust me we would rather see you all healed up then [sic] bringing us...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabourey Sidibe
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Lizzo
Person
Kathy Hilton
Person
Justin Timberlake
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
E! News

Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged. According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles, Calif. embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide. Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rosario Dawson seemingly confirms romance with Nnamdi Okafor

Rosario Dawson seems to have moved on six months after her split from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. On Monday, the “Mandalorian” actress took to Instagram sharing a video of herself and her new beau, Nnamdi Okafor, riding on the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. In the short clip, the pair are seen making silly faces before the Nigerian poet told the actress he loved her— which she lovingly repeated back. Fans were quick to send the 43-year-old well wishes on her exciting new chapter of life. “You both are gorgeous. This is so sweet....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Star Crystal#Rhobh
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

135K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy