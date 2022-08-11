ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz celebrates baby boy's birth

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Twilight actor Kellan Lutz is a dad of two. The 37-year-old actor welcomed his second child, son Kasen Lane, with his wife, Brittany Lutz, on Aug. 10. Lutz and Brittany Lutz shared the news in a joint post Monday on Instagram alongside a collage of photos with their baby boy.
