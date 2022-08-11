Anne Arundel County Wants the Navy’s Greenbury Point to Remain a Wetland, Not Become an 18-Hole Golf Course

Read full article on original website
Related
County-Run Park Proposed to Save Greenbury Point from USNA Golf Course Plan
After information first leaked that The U.S. Naval Academy Golf Association (NAGA) and Athletic Association and proposed a second golf course at Greenbury Point in Annapolis, there was immediate backlash from conservationists and community members who use Greenbury Point’s trails for hiking, dog-walking, and enjoying Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and Chesapeake Bay views.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
For the first time, Port Covington to become part of Fleet Week
Fleet Week makes its return to Baltimore in less than a month. This year, for the first time ever some historic ships will dock at Port Covington.
RELATED PEOPLE
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: In the shadow of the ‘loneliest man in Washington’
Kids grow up in the shadow of their parents. In my case it was an uncle’s shadow which kept hovering over my life. His name was Uncle Lonny, or Harold G. Stagg, and when I was 8 years old he drove a Cadillac, which made him a god in 1953.
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
WUSA
Maryland school turns to new design techniques to protect against active shooter threats
WASHINGTON — On March 20, 2018, a 17-year-old student opened fire in the hallway of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, killing 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and wounding 14-year-old Desmond Burns, before turning the gun on himself. Across the Chesapeake river,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right
With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
severnaparkvoice.com
Former Severna Park Coach Hired To Lead Chesapeake Girls Lacrosse
After two state championships and four finals appearances in seven years, Severna Park varsity girls lacrosse coach Kaitlyn Hines was let go following the 2022 spring season. Hines, who has since been hired to lead Chesapeake’s program, said the move was surprising and that Severna Park’s administration did not offer a reason other than, “You’re not the right fit at this time.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Patient Jumps Out Of Ambulance After Hitting Pole In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision near Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found a car that had a head-on collision with a street light, which left one of the lights hanging.
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
whatsupmag.com
Chambord On The Water
Welcome to “Chambord on the Water”, This is the first time this Premire Custom Built Waterfront Estate on one of the most exquisite, 1+ acre waterfront lots in Anne Arundel County with public water and sewer, has been made available for sale. (Please note, this Estate is situated on a private driveway, please do not "drive-by" without a scheduled showing with your REALTOR®) This home is 81’ wide, with 243.64 feet of water frontage on Beards Creek. Approximately 4079 finished sqft above grade with 2739 sqft of unfinished lower level w/full bathroom rough-in. This extraordinary lot provides natural protection from the elements with the hillside sheltering the home from North-East winds. The gently winding paver walkway leads to the dock and boat lift that accommodates 12,500 pounds. Waterfront faces toward the South-East. Enjoy privacy and tranquility with easy access to the attractions of Annapolis, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Route 50, Route 97, Central Avenue, and other major roads.
InsideClimate News
Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT
InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.https://insideclimatenews.org/
Comments / 5