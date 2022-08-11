ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
toofab.com

Anne Heche Dead at 53: Hollywood Mourns

Life support machines are keeping Anne's heart pumping so her organs can be harvested for donations. Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 following a fiery car crash on August 5. The accident left her in a coma. Anne's rep told TMZ on Friday the actress is "brain...
The Independent

Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries

Actor Anne Heche has died of injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. She was 53.Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.”Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5, according to a statement released Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends. She had not been expected to survive the crash, in which her car was embedded in the house as flames erupted. She was declared brain dead Thursday night,...
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash

In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
