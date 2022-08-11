Read full article on original website
NECN
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
NECN
Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman
A woman who was on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency. Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.
NECN
Scorching Heat Waves ‘Brutal' for Mass. Tree Farms, Apple Growers
Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
NECN
How City Leaders Plan to Prepare East Boston, Charlestown for Sea Level Rise
The City of Boston released Friday a new report that outlines plans to boost coastal resilience to flooding, focusing on parts of East Boston and Charlestown. The newly released report take a closer look at the coastal flood risk in the two neighborhoods, options to mitigate that risk and timelines to implement possible solutions in an effort to guide the developments of flood protection projects in the future. The city has now completed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
NECN
Boston Braces for ‘Transit Emergency' as Orange Line Shutdown Looms
The upcoming "transit emergency" in Boston, caused by the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, is now just three days away and Massachusetts state leaders want to make sure commuters are prepared for major changes. During a news conference Monday, officials referred to this project and its impact as the...
NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
NECN
Boston Facing ‘Severe' Traffic Congestion During Orange Line Shutdown, Officials Warn
The upcoming, unprecedented shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line won't just impact the train's riders, officials warned Monday, it will slow travel on roads across the Boston area as well. "Traffic congestion is expected to be severe," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a news conference, urging subway...
NECN
Residence Saved, Camper Destroyed in Fire Overnight in Wareham
A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Wareham, Massachusetts, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Firefighters were called to a home on Marion Road shortly after 3 a.m. Monday for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control and prevent it from spreading to the home.
NECN
Education Leaders Vote to Raise MCAS Graduation Requirements
The state board of education voted Monday to raise the minimum score that this year's incoming freshman class and at least the four classes that follow will have to attain on the MCAS test in order to graduate high school, a controversial decision that was blasted by teachers union officials and a handful of lawmakers.
NECN
Water Main Break Along Tremont Street in Boston Causes Road to Buckle
A water main break Monday morning along Tremont Street in Boston has left a section of the road damaged, with an SUV sinking into it. The water main break was near the corner of Tremont Street and Lenox Street in Boston. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw a considerable flow of water along the street when they first arrived before 4 a.m. By around 4:30 a.m., the water had been turned off, but parts of the street were starting to buckle. One SUV that was parked overnight sunk into a hole as part of the road collapsed.
NECN
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
NECN
MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures
How bad is traffic expected to get during the Orange and Green line shutdowns starting in the next week? Bad enough that the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely, if they can. About 100,000 people take the MBTA Orange Line every day...
NECN
2 Stranded Dolphins Released Off Cape Cod, Making 6 in Last Week
After two dolphins became stranded in waters off Cape Cod Monday, rescuers took part in the fifth and sixth releases in about four days. The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the dolphins were in just one to two feet of water at Point of Rocks in Brewster, Massachusetts, when they were found Monday morning.
NECN
5 People Arrested, 1 Person in Hospital After Fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester
State police say one person is undergoing surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital after being severely injured in a large fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts on Sunday evening. State police arrested five people involved in the fight, and the injured person in the hospital might also face charges, said...
NECN
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
NECN
Dorchester Fire Displaces 8 People
Authorities say a fire on 975 Dorchester Ave. displaced eight people in Dorchester, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. According to the Boston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating. No one was injured in the fire, said officials.
NECN
Shooting in South End Sends 1 Person to Hospital
Police say a person was sent to Boston Medical Center after a shooting in the South End on Saturday evening. The condition of the person is not currently known, and police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
NECN
Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed to the ground just outside of the Maine State Capitol building last week, narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 lb. part to fall, according to Maine's...
NECN
2 Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston
An overturned tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston caused major delays early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down multiple lanes in response to the crash. MassDOT spent the morning hours clearing beverage cans and bottles that the trailer was carrying strewn across both eastbound and westbound lanes....
NECN
Showers to Roll Through Area Wednesday, But Not Enough to End Drought
The battle over rain is waging in the skies above us. Parched landscape, streams and rivers down to a trickle, fall foliage hanging in the balance – there’s a lot riding on the water. At this critical time, you’d think the guidance (models we use to forecast) would be in cahoots about the storm track and amounts of rain we’re expecting.
