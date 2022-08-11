A water main break Monday morning along Tremont Street in Boston has left a section of the road damaged, with an SUV sinking into it. The water main break was near the corner of Tremont Street and Lenox Street in Boston. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw a considerable flow of water along the street when they first arrived before 4 a.m. By around 4:30 a.m., the water had been turned off, but parts of the street were starting to buckle. One SUV that was parked overnight sunk into a hole as part of the road collapsed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO