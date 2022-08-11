Over 800 area children under the age of 5 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the Oak Park Department of Public Health’s weekly vaccine clinics, according to Public Health Director Theresa Chapple-McGruder. The number may be higher, she said, as it only reflects children who attended the department’s vaccination clinics from the tail end of June through July, not those who got them from medical providers in Oak Park.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO