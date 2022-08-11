ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Kevin’s Hot Forecast 8/15/22

Sunny and hot the next 7 days for Kern County. High pressure will build into the area the next several days with dangerous heat expected. Bakersfield by Wednesday will see temps nearing 106. We should be back in the upper 90’s by Sunday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mojave set to achieve inland port designation

MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space. Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve

ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
ELKO, NV
KGET

2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances

Our double digits didn't last long. Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way. Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield. High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

