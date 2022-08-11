Read full article on original website
Power outage affecting over 1,600 customers in Northwest Bakersfield
PG&E is reporting a power outage in Northwest Bakersfield that is affecting about 1,600 customers. They are estimating that power should be restored by 6:00 p.m.
CHP: Deadly crash reported on Taft Hwy., Buena Vista Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash happened Monday morning on Taft Highway and Buena Vista Road with an initial report indicating the crash involved a pickup truck and semi.
Cal Fire: 250 acres burned in Rail Fire southeast of Bakersfield, 90% contained
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:50 p.m.) The "Rail Fire" is contained at 90%, according to Cal Fire. --- A brush fire southeast of Bakersfield has burned 250 acres and is 65% contained, according to Cal Fire. The "Rail Fire" broke out Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. at Bealeville...
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Motorcyclist Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-5 south of Gorman. The officials stated that the crash occurred on northbound I-5 just north of Highway 138 at around 7:53 p.m.
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
Kevin’s Hot Forecast 8/15/22
Sunny and hot the next 7 days for Kern County. High pressure will build into the area the next several days with dangerous heat expected. Bakersfield by Wednesday will see temps nearing 106. We should be back in the upper 90’s by Sunday.
Adriana Gamez Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
22-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near White Lane. The fatal accident happened around 3:54 a.m., near White Lane on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, Gamez was crossing the highway when she was struck...
Mojave set to achieve inland port designation
MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space. Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410...
Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
Two arrested during DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police arrest two for driving under the influence of alcohol overnight in Southwest Bakersfield
Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.
Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve
ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances
Our double digits didn't last long. Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way. Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield. High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees...
Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Pearl Street [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 12, 2022) – Monday morning, a male bicyclist lost his life in a hit-and-run collision in an alley near Pearl Street. The incident occurred on August 1st, at around 7:55 a.m., at the 1200 block of Pearl Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, a bicyclist...
This weeks weather: Heatwave #3 looks likely for the Valley
The Valley has seen the last of its double digits for a while. Highs this week for Bakersfield will be in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees on Wednesday, just in time for back to school. The Kern River Valley is heating up as well this week-...
Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
