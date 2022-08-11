ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says

While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Unvaxxed discrimination claims may have better odds after CDC announcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the tail-end of the pandemic, discrimination lawsuits have popped up against employers who required or are still requiring vaccination for employment. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with attorney Michael Curran on “Good Morning San Diego” about the rights of unvaccinated individuals following the relaxation of CDC pandemic guidelines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hospital#Public Health#Linus Covid#General Health#Medical Services#Americans#The Department Of Defense#Covid
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
ESCONDIDO, CA
dot.LA

Four Tech Execs Charged in $150M Fraud Scheme Against San Diego Tech Giant

Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy