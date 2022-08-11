Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says
While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
kusi.com
Unvaxxed discrimination claims may have better odds after CDC announcement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the tail-end of the pandemic, discrimination lawsuits have popped up against employers who required or are still requiring vaccination for employment. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with attorney Michael Curran on “Good Morning San Diego” about the rights of unvaccinated individuals following the relaxation of CDC pandemic guidelines.
upr.org
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
NBC San Diego
USPS Holding One-Day Hiring Event Across San Diego County
Looking for a job in San Diego County? The U.S. Postal Service is looking for you. The USPS will be holding a one-day hiring "blitz" for mail carriers and clerks at 19 of their post offices across San Diego County on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting...
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
County Offers Treatment Options to Reduce COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County Friday, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, but antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies can help with treatment to avoid getting severe symptoms. “Monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills work great to keep people from developing severe COVID-19,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten,...
La Jolla researchers discover antibodies that offer broad immunity against SARS viruses, including variants
The findings by Scripps Research scientists open the door for new vaccine approaches and strategies.
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
News Now: Tijuana residents emerge from chaotic weekend
Residents are cautiously returning to daily life in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California after cartel-claimed violence and destruction.
NBC News
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
California becomes first state to give all K-12 kids free breakfast, lunch
SAN DIEGO — California has become the first state in the nation to offer free school meals to all children regardless of their family's income. "Feeding San Diego is thrilled that this is going forward and it's an investment that's going to help a lot of families in San Diego County," said Carissa Casares, the Senior Communications Manager for Feeding San Diego.
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
San Diego now has 18 hospitals offering specialized ER care for seniors
San Diego has become the first county in the nation where every eligible hospital has earned geriatric emergency department (GED) accreditation.
kusi.com
The CDC finally relaxed it’s pandemic guidelines, Dr. Mona Hacker explains why
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC relaxed it’s COVID-19 guidelines including eliminating the quarantine requirement for those exposed to the virus, and relaxing social distancing and masking recommendations. If you do test positive for COVID-19, the CDC still recommends quarantine for five days, and to stay inside longer...
Four Tech Execs Charged in $150M Fraud Scheme Against San Diego Tech Giant
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
Comments / 0