Geena Davis Speaks Out About Tom Hanks on ‘A League of Their Own’ Set
More than 30 years after the premiere of “A League of Their Own,” Geena Davis recalls how her co-star Tom Hanks acted on the film’s set. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Davis spoke about how incredible her “A League of Their Own” co-star was. “He’s so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He’s just a prince.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A League Of Their Own’ On Prime Video, An Adaptation Of The Hit Film With New Characters And Stories
The 1992 film A League Of Their Own was a massive hit for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was the presence of Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Hanks and director Penny Marshall. But it was also about a brief time in the ’40s where women got opportunities they never had, simply because the country’s men were off to war. Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham have adapted that film for Amazon Prime Video with a new set of characters and stories, and ventured into territory that wouldn’t have been imagined 30 years ago.
MLB・
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz
I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
AOL Corp
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show
So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
Sam Elliott Turns 78: Remembering the Time He Co-Starred in a Western Series With Reba McEntire
Elliott turned 78 today, August 9th. The legendary actor played the role of Shea Brennan in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883. In that series, he starred alongside Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett. Before his role in 1883, the actor held plenty of iconic roles that cemented him as a...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
Cole Hauser’s Famous Parents: Facts On The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Mom & Dad
Cole Hauser, 47, plays the character of Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show Yellowstone, and although he is making waves on his own, fame is not new to Cole. His parents are Hollywood royalty and famous in their own right as well. Cole is the son of Wings Hauser and Cass Warner and has a total of four siblings.
Former NBC Anchor Lynn Smith Reveals Why She Said Goodbye To TV and Put Family First
Changing course. Lynn Smith opened up about the factors that led her to leave her career as a news anchor behind — and why she’s more fulfilled than ever. Smith, 43, had a long career in television before she was ever in front of the camera. In 2001, she kicked things off as an NBC […]
Rhymes with heinous: 'Bewitched' star causes a stir with very suggestive answer during latest Celebrity Family Feud episode
A well-known contestant on Celebrity Family Feud gave a mischievous answer that caused host Steve Harvey to turn away in disbelief and the producers to scramble for the beep button. The episode featured actress Kristin Chenoweth's family facing off against Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy and her team. Heads dropped...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will get married again in a three-day wedding bash in Georgia
It has been a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple will reportedly host a big weekend celebration with all their family and celebrity friends. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be...
Has Mary-Louise Parker Ever Been Married? Inside Her Love Life and Relationship History
Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker has conquered the stages of Broadway and the big screen. Longtime fans have been curious to know more about her personal life outside of her Hollywood achievements. Keep scrolling to find out if she was ever married. Is Mary-Louise Parker Married?. Mary-Louise got her start on...
Will Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' Get a Season 2? Season 1 Ends on a Juicy Cliffhanger
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of A League of Their Own. The Rockford Peaches have had our hearts since 1992, and the girls are back to kicking ass and taking names in 2022. Based on Penny Marshall's cult classic film of the same name, Prime Video's A League of Their Own series adaptation is killing it with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 percent. Premiering on Aug. 12, 2022, Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson's (Broad City) series follows the trials and tribulations of the Rockford Peaches women's baseball team — which is a part of the the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League — circa WWII.
ETOnline.com
'A League of Their Own': Inside Rosie O’Donnell's Cameo as Vi in the Prime Video Series (Exclusive)
After originating the role of Doris Murphy alongside Madonna’s Mae Mordabito in the 1992 film A League of Their Own, Rosie O’Donnell has returned to the famed women’s baseball franchise in a role created specifically for the Prime Video series. Creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
The History of How TV's "Happy Days" Was Filmed
Many consider the first two seasons of TV's Happy Days as the best of that iconic sitcom. When Happy Days premiered mid-season on ABC in January 1974, it was a sweet little half-hour family sitcom that starred former CBS Andy Griffith Show actor Ron "Opie" Howard and Richie Cunningham, TV son to veteran actors Tom Bosley and Marion Ross (Mr. and Mrs. C.). Richie's on-screen friends were played by newcomers Anson "Potsie" Williams, Donny "Ralph Malph" Most and Henry Winkler, who went on to transform his Fonzie hood-with-a-heart character into one of the most beloved TV personas of all time.
