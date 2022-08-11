Read full article on original website
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Tributes for India's 'stock market king' who died at 62
Tributes are pouring in for Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has died at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune from the stock market, died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai city. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed yet, but the BBC has learnt...
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
Independence day speech: Prime Minister Modi's speech fact-checked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and mentioned several areas where he said his BJP government had made progress. We've checked some of those claims. 'India's efforts in [the] environment are giving results...[an] increase in forest cover, number of national parks...[the] number...
