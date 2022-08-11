ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer

A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS
BBC

Independence day speech: Prime Minister Modi's speech fact-checked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and mentioned several areas where he said his BJP government had made progress. We've checked some of those claims. 'India's efforts in [the] environment are giving results...[an] increase in forest cover, number of national parks...[the] number...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy