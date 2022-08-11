Read full article on original website
United Way 'Day of Caring' events set to take place across Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - United Way of Southeast Alaska is holding its annual Day of Caring event across the region in September. Scheduled Day of Caring events will be in Petersburg on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Ketchikan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Juneau on Friday, Sept. 30, and in Sitka on Monday, Oct. 3.
US Coast Guard to hold 'Buoy Tender Olympics' in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - US Coast Guard personnel are scheduled to host the Buoy Tender Olympics this week. Personnel from the 17th Coast Guard District are scheduled to conduct the event during the annual Buoy Tender Roundup, which provides training, personal and professional development, and morale to the cutter crews.
Community Day to be held at Amalga Meadows Park this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Community Day will be held at Amalga Meadows Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. The City and Borough of Juneau Parks & Recreation Department is planning an afternoon of outdoor fun with Juneau Park Foundation, SAIL, Discovery Southeast and CBJ Parks & Recreation. From noon to 3...
Visiting Runners Win Nifty Fifty, Course Records Hold
Garrett Montgomery, 31, of Haines runs on Granite Creek Trail during Sunday's Nifty Fifty 50K race in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The local running field in the Nifty Fifty fell to visitors from outside the capital city but the course records held on Saturday in perfect weather for a working day’s time allotment.
Juneau Mountain Rescue assists Indiana man off Mt. Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Indiana man is safe and sound after sustaining falls on Mt. Juneau on Saturday. On Aug. 13, at about 6:30 p.m., Brian Klem, age 49 of Franklin, Indiana, reported that he had been hiking around Mount Juneau since noon and lost his way back. Klem...
22.1-pound King Salmon tops unofficial results in Derby leaderboard
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing wrapped up Sunday as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby came to a close. According to the unofficial results, a 22.1-pound King caught at Auke Nu by Shawn Bethers tops the board. Steve Mielke's 20.7-pounder King from Amalga follows second. An 18.3-pound King, also from...
Barr, Juneau city officials return from Alaska Municipal League conference
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Deputy City Manager Robert Barr and a handful of elected officials made a trip last week to the Alaska Municipal League conference. The AML Summer Legislative Conference was held Aug. 10-12 in Sitka. Barr commented on the trip, saying, "It's the time when AML, which is...
El Sombrero, Too Tall Tees Win Golf Classic
El Sombrero won the mens division of the 8th Annual Juneau Chamber Golf Classic. The team featured, in no particular order, Ryan Fagerstrom, CJ Keys, Bryan Ryder and Blake Galvin. (courtesy photo) Juneau, Alaska - El Sombrero won the men’s division and Too Tall Tees the women’s division of the...
Hoonah man opens up on reasons behind backing mayoral recall effort
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A Hoonah man has revealed to News of the North why he is one of 10 registered voters in the city that are seeking to recall Mayor Gerald Byers. Travis Lewis explained over the weekend why he signed on to the attempt to remove the mayor.
Foodland Pop-Up Event held to discuss Blueprint Downtown
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Beth McKibben, the Senior Planner of AICP and Blueprint Downtown Juneau's Area Plan project manager, hosted a pop-up event at Foodland IGA Saturday. The pop-up event was from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at Foodland IGA downtown. Beth McKibben set up a table with information regarding...
UAS Yearly Campus Kick-Off in September, pleasurable for students and sellers alike
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Mallory Nash talked on Capital Chat with Dano about the annual campus kick-off that will take place in September. Mallory Nash, the Student Engagement Coordinator at the University of Alaska Southeast (UAS), talked about her role at the college. "I oversee Student Engagement and Leadership which...
Paving work on Aspen Avenue and Wood Duck Avenue starts Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - As part of the City & Borough of Juneau's 2022 Area-Wide Paving Project, two paving projects will begin Monday. On Wood Duck Avenue, the cul-de-sac north of Taku, construction workers will remove the existing pavement on Monday, and pave it upon grade approval prior to Saturday, August 20th.
White Leads Huskies D, Williams Huskies O in Season Opening Gridiron Win at Dimond
The Juneau Huskies opened the 2022 prep football season Sunday with a 37-0 win over Dimond High School in Anchorage. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies started the 2022 prep gridiron season against the Dimond Lynx much like they played through last season, using a powerful running game and a stifling defense as they cruised to a 37-0 win in Anchorage on Saturday.
