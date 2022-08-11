Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
'This is our community': Frankford residents gather to honor gun violence victims
FRANKFORD - People in Frankford gathered Saturday for a ‘Stop the Violence Peace Walk’ and the first Glenn Jahlil Graham Memorial Basketball Tournament. It’s to honor victims of gun violence, like Jahlil, as residents try to come together to make a positive impact on Philadelphia. State Representative...
Philadelphia DA urges people to come forward with information on violent crime, says 'We need your help'
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is urging people to come forward with information on violent crime after another weekend in the city plagued by multiple deadly incidents. On Friday night, twelve people were shot in at least six different shootings across the city, including a pregnant woman. Violence...
Philly teen philanthropist hosts back to school backpack giveaway
Several backpack giveaways have taken place throughout Philadelphia as kids gear up to head back to school. One particular drive is extra special for a young Philadelphia philanthropist who started her own nonprofit when she was just 13 year old.
Kapow! Gay, Black superheroes take on fatphobia while saving an Afrofuturistic Philly
Bo has a very particular set of skills. The comic book character residing in “Future Philly” — a dense, Blade Runner-esque world of technology and squalor — is a cyberpunk hacker who feeds intelligence and data to his assigned superhero, a quasi-mythical being called Wildstorm. Bo...
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!
When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big honor for Philadelphia hip-hop and radio pioneer Lady B. Saturday. The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way.This is the block where she grew up in Overbrook.Fans and neighbors gathered for the celebration.Lady B was the first female rapper to record a rap single, opening the doors for many other artists.She also hosted the first hip-hop radio show in Philadelphia.
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
'She had goals': Loved ones gather to remember woman gunned down on Delaware street corner
WILMINGTON, De. - Family and loved ones of a Delaware woman who was inexplicably shot to death near her home last weekend gathered for a peace march. Family members say 20-year-old Darnasia Green had returned home from work around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and was walking to a family member's house to return a tablet when she was shot.
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a teen boy dead, pregnant woman critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen boy and a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:18 pm Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body....
Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park
Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
Local History Comes to Life Through Interactive Art
Next on You Oughta Know, Play Everywhere brings history to life with interactive art. Learn how the Philly Polo Classic will benefit under-resourced kids. Discover why goats are good therapy with the Philly Goat Project. Find out why Asian-inspired beauty company, Sabbatical, promotes self-care as a radical act. Visit Frankford Hall to learn about what’s on the menu at Oktoberfest. Celebrate Philadelphia Welsh Week with food, history, and entertainment!
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
