Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cape Gazette

Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!

When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
WILMINGTON, DE
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A big honor for Philadelphia hip-hop and radio pioneer Lady B. Saturday. The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way.This is the block where she grew up in Overbrook.Fans and neighbors gathered for the celebration.Lady B was the first female rapper to record a rap single, opening the doors for many other artists.She also hosted the first hip-hop radio show in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Gun Violence#Obituary#Art Exhibit#Depression#Mental Health#Pq Radio 1
phl17.com

Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Local History Comes to Life Through Interactive Art

Next on You Oughta Know, Play Everywhere brings history to life with interactive art. Learn how the Philly Polo Classic will benefit under-resourced kids. Discover why goats are good therapy with the Philly Goat Project. Find out why Asian-inspired beauty company, Sabbatical, promotes self-care as a radical act. Visit Frankford Hall to learn about what’s on the menu at Oktoberfest. Celebrate Philadelphia Welsh Week with food, history, and entertainment!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

