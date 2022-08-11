ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris Teases New Song With Zedd 4 Years After 'The Middle' Success

Looks like Maren Morris is heading back to "The Middle" with Zedd. At the very least, it appears as though the singer and the DJ are going to collaborate once again. On social media, Morris posted a photo with Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, teasing a new collaboration.
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos

Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday

He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
