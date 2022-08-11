Read full article on original website
cgtlive.com
First Patient Dosed in Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trial From Graphite Bio
Nula-cel is intended to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease. The first patient in Graphite Bio’s phase 1/2 clinical trial (CEDAR; NCT04819841) for GPH101, an investigational sickle cell disease (SCD) gene editing therapy now known as nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel), has been dosed.1 Nula-cel is an autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapy intended to directly correct the mutation that causes SCD, thus reducing the production of sickle hemoglobin (HbS) and increasing the production of adult hemoglobin (HbA).
Evidence is here, Gut Health is tied to Alzheimer's disease
It’s in the news: A fascinating new study (Primary Source) is showing something that the medical community has been suspecting for some time. The study shows that people who have certain GI disorders may be at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Healthline
Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
moneytalksnews.com
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
nypressnews.com
Early dementia could be found using clock-drawing test – ‘Quick way to screen’ say experts
Dementia, a broad term to describe the loss of cognitive functioning to the point where it causes daily difficulty, is a heart-breaking condition to witness. The earlier dementia is spotted, the better sufferers can receive the support they need. Some experts believe the clock-drawing test is a “quick way to screen for early dementia”.
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Medical News Today
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Cognito Therapeutics Announces Proprietary Gamma Sensory Stimulation for 6-Months Reduces White Matter Atrophy in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Cognito Therapeutics, announced today that its proprietary gamma sensory stimulation at 40Hz over a 6-month period reduced white matter atrophy in the brain for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease, according to new data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005207/en/ Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Although white matter atrophy is observed in normal aging, it is more pronounced in AD patients. White matter degeneration, myelin loss and oligodendrocyte damage in AD patients suggest that white matter can be a mechanistically important target for AD.
MedicalXpress
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
labroots.com
Iron Buildup in the Brain Linked to Movement Disorders
A study published in JAMA Neurology indicated that iron overload disorder (the gene mutation responsible for hereditary hemochromatosis) may be a risk factor for developing movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Abnormal iron absorption associated with hereditary hemochromatosis results in iron accumulation in the brain, liver, and pancreas and can cause significant organ damage.
5 Ways to Raise Potassium Levels Quickly
Whether you have a potassium deficiency or low levels, here are 5 ways you can increase your potassium quickly to avoid unwanted side effects of low potassium.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
Nature.com
Spinal muscular atrophy
Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 52 (2022) Cite this article. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a neurodegenerative disorder caused by mutations in SMN1 (encoding survival motor neuron protein (SMN)). Reduced expression of SMN leads to loss of Î±-motor neurons, severe muscle weakness and often early death. Standard-of-care recommendations for multidisciplinary supportive care of SMA were established in the past few decades. However, improved understanding of the pathogenetic mechanisms of SMA has led to the development of different therapeutic approaches. Three treatments that increase SMN expression by distinct molecular mechanisms, administration routes and tissue biodistributions have received regulatory approval with others in clinical development. The advent of the new therapies is redefining standards of care as in many countries most patients are treated with one of the new therapies, leading to the identification of emerging new phenotypes of SMA and a renewed characterization of demographics owing to improved patient survival.
MedicalXpress
'Abnormal' protein could be common link between all forms of motor neuron disease
Researchers have found an abnormal protein usually linked to a rare inherited form of motor neuron disease is present in all types of motor neuron disease, suggesting a common link between the different forms of the disease. The study, published in the neuroscience journal Brain, is the first to confirm...
