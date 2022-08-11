ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'

CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Here's why the FDA is recommending you repeat your at-home COVID-19 test

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For many, there is a bit of confusion Monday after the Food and Drug Administration released new at-home testing guidelines for COVID-19. Medical professionals are hoping to help clear that up. The FDA put out what's called a "Safety Communication" on testing. It's now suggesting you do...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Blacklisted#Chipotle#Labor Relations#Food Drink#Wabi
WKRC

A single trusted resource for multiple stages of life

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a membership community that supports healthy aging by providing a single-source platform of reliable information, trusted resources and personal support for those 55-year-old and more to connect with others and navigate through life's transitions. As we age, we often find ourselves faced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

TANK bus catches on fire, mechanical failure in question, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A TANK bus caught on fire outside of Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Saturday afternoon. According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Nate Cash, the bus driver had parked outside of the Gilbert Avenue building where the driver smelled smoke. The driver realized the engine...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime

The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

2 displaced after fire in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
qudach.com

Gunman opens fire into family home

HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
HAMILTON, OH

