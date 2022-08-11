Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'
CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Leaders Propose Zero-Tolerance Policy for Police Officers Caught Using Racial Slurs on the Job
After the suspension of two Cincinnati Police Department officers who used racist slurs on the job came to light in the past month, some city leaders are pushing for a zero-tolerance discrimination policy. Iris Roley is the city’s consultant for issues related to the Collaborative Agreement; a set of police-community...
West End residents say city ignored requests to address illegal dumping
Omar Childress and anonymous callers complained about dumping in the area 13 times in the last four years, according to Department of Public Service records.
WKRC
'We are burning out': Cincinnati Police leaders advocate for officer retention bonuses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With rising inflation and low recruitment numbers, leaders in the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for a bonus to keep officers coming back to work. Breaking down the numbers, Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils says the department sits at 951 officers -- more than 100 short of the usual total.
‘It’s just a horrible, horrible thing;’ DeWine issues public statement on FBI attack in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hours-long standoff. During a visit to Whitehall Police Department to announce changes to his Ohio...
WTOL-TV
'Very scary': DeWine issues first public statement on FBI attack in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements on Monday regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hourslong standoff. DeWine was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce changes...
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
WKRC
Here's why the FDA is recommending you repeat your at-home COVID-19 test
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For many, there is a bit of confusion Monday after the Food and Drug Administration released new at-home testing guidelines for COVID-19. Medical professionals are hoping to help clear that up. The FDA put out what's called a "Safety Communication" on testing. It's now suggesting you do...
WKRC
A single trusted resource for multiple stages of life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a membership community that supports healthy aging by providing a single-source platform of reliable information, trusted resources and personal support for those 55-year-old and more to connect with others and navigate through life's transitions. As we age, we often find ourselves faced...
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
Fox 19
TANK bus catches on fire, mechanical failure in question, fire chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A TANK bus caught on fire outside of Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Saturday afternoon. According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Nate Cash, the bus driver had parked outside of the Gilbert Avenue building where the driver smelled smoke. The driver realized the engine...
Fox 19
Thomas More University’s Facebook page hacked, spammed with photos of woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Facebook page of Thomas More University’s official Facebook page is currently spammed with suggestive photos of a woman. The university’s page was hacked late last week, according to a university spokesperson. Posts with photos of the woman continue to show up as of this writing.
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime
The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
WKRC
2 displaced after fire in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
Fox 19
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
WKRC
TANK bus catches fire outside Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A TANK bus caught fire just outside of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Gilbert Avenue Saturday afternoon. The bus is a total loss, but fortunately, everyone was able to get out safely. There is no word yet on what caused...
qudach.com
Gunman opens fire into family home
HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
WKRC
Covington restaurant holding 'Fill the Trailer' event for Eastern Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can dine out on August 16 and help out the flooding vcitims in Eastern Kentucky. Rachel Appenfelder from Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington and Laura Robbins from Appalacian Strong talk about what's needed talk about what donations are needed plus how sales will help the area.
