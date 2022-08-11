Read full article on original website
Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd as search continues for killer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday evening...
Stretch of I-95 in Cumberland County sees ‘at least one vehicle accident’ daily
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic backups are becoming part of the normal daily commute on Interstate 95 as crashes are on the rise in work zones in both Cumberland and Harnett counties. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is at least one vehicle accident on the...
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
Folks enjoy the first night of Raleigh’s new Sip n’ Stroll district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s first social district is officially open. From large groups of people walking around with drinks to people sipping while walking a dog, people were out and about on night one of “sip n’ stroll.”. It was Drew Beck’s first time ordering...
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Ned Byrd murder to come forward
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Whoever killed a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy is still on the loose four days later. Investigators released photos they hope will help point them in the direction of the killer. Pictures show a truck that investigators said is believed to be involved in the...
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
Giving back: local volunteers help RPD keep the community safe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
City of Raleigh partners with Wake County for back to school giveaway
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The countdown until kids in Wake and Durham Counties head back to the classroom is on, and back-to-school supply shopping is in full swing. But with record inflation, getting school supplies together is a bit more expensive this year. “The prices are going up,” said...
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
Law enforcement community rallies around K-9 Sasha, partner of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested. In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd...
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
Fayetteville library receives $9,000 grant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Public Library will use a $9,000 grant to fund the 14th annual Cumberland County Storytelling Festival. The funding comes from the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, an organization that supports individual creativity, cultural preservation, economic development and lifelong learning through the arts.
21-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Raleigh hit & run
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run, according to police. The incident happened Sunday morning around 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard. This was near the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh North Hotel. Police said a woman...
5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, Lee County deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Jiniece Constance Grant took a Brazilian red foot tortoise that belonged to a child from a front porch of a residence in Lee County. Grant was working as a delivery driver for FedEx.
