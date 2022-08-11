ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

cbs17

Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Cumberland County, NC
cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Giving back: local volunteers help RPD keep the community safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville library receives $9,000 grant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Public Library will use a $9,000 grant to fund the 14th annual Cumberland County Storytelling Festival. The funding comes from the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, an organization that supports individual creativity, cultural preservation, economic development and lifelong learning through the arts.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

21-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Raleigh hit & run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run, according to police. The incident happened Sunday morning around 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard. This was near the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh North Hotel. Police said a woman...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

