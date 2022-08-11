Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
OCSD hosts 2nd annual Back to School festival
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District is kicking off the start of this upcoming school year with their second annual Back to School Health and Family Festival. Event organizer, Kolby Streeby, said the festival was created to make the registration process easier for parents. We know that...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Threatened Individual with Knife
An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife during a verbal argument at Casey’s last week. 21-year-old Jayden Guyette has been charged with assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court records say on August 11th at 2:45 PM, Guyette was observed yelling at a Casey’s employee at...
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff
A central Iowa nursing home has been cited for a wide range of problems, including medication errors, COVID-19 violations, insufficient staffing and food that had been expired for three years or more. The Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County was inspected by state officials in June as part of a routine, annual recertification process. […] The post Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Nominated as a Candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives
At a meeting at the Kalona Library, the House District 92 Democratic Convention nominated and unanimously approved Kalona resident Eileen Beran as their candidate for Iowa House of Representatives. District 92 is made up of six precincts in southern Johnson County and all of Washington County. Beran stated she plans...
ktvo.com
Rongey investigation leads officers to Macon County
NEAR ELMER, Mo. — The search for a wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still trying to locate Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder of Stephen Munn, 54, also of Kirksville. Late Monday morning, the...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Charged With Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized Debit Card Use
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after a pair of alleged incidents in early August. According to court records, at around 12:44 A.M. on August 8, 18 year old Stone Jade Frederick threw a brick through a window at a residence on Minneopa Street in Ottumwa. The incident report states that after the arrest in a post-Miranda interview, Frederick admitted to breaking the window “out of spite”. The damage was listed as “less than $1500”. A separate incident report then states that at around 12:47 A.M that same day, Frederick broke into a vehicle (the report is unclear about the location) and stole a debit card. He then attempted to use said card to purchase an item at a convenience store on Albia Road.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary
An Ottumwa man was arrested after being caught attempting to break into a home last week, according to police. 24-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter II has been charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, attempted third-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. According...
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
Parker Price-Miller transported after Knoxville Nationals crash (Video)
Parker Price-Miller transported to hospital after a crash in the feature event of the Knoxville Nationals. On Saturday night, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series unloaded in Knoxville, Iowa. The half-mile of Knoxville Raceway hosted the biggest dirt sprint race of the season. The Knoxville Nationals pays $175,000 to the race winner.
kniakrls.com
Rollover Accident North of Knoxville
Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
ktvo.com
UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Charged With Theft
An Ottumwa woman is facing criminal charges following an alleged auto theft in March. According to court documents, on March 12th, 2022, 35 year old Melanie Sue Strayer took an unnamed victim’s car without permission. When the victim made the report the car had been missing for seven days. The owner stated that they had contacted Strayer repeatedly asking her to return the vehicle, but Strayer refused and stated that she would “scrap” it. The vehicle was later found abandoned on a random person’s property, with what appeared to be a blown head gasket. A warrant for Strayer’s arrest was then issued.
