Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday August 14th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
morethanthecurve.com
Save the Date for Conshohocken Restaurant Week
Conshohocken Restaurant Week presented by The Courts at Spring Mill Station is set to return on September 19-25 and will feature over 15 restaurants offering a variety of prix fixe menus. Specific menus will be released as we receive them, however, that does not stop you from making a reservation now at your favorite Conshohocken restaurant or the one you have been meaning to try.
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine. Media Borough alone has enough unique restaurant offerings to cover most tastes and cravings, from...
morethanthecurve.com
14th anniversary of Millennium fire on Conshohocken’s riverfront
On August 13, 2008, a construction torch sparked a fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment building and damaged a neighboring occupied apartment building on Conshohocken’s riverfront. MoreThanTheCurve.com, through the Freedom Valley Chronicles series, published 21 articles on the 10th anniversary in 2018 about the fire and its aftermath. Below...
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
Fires damage church under renovation, home blocks away in Cobbs Creek
Flames gutted the second floor of the church which was under renovation.
fox29.com
Drums filled with heating oil found in vacant lot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Residents in a Philadelphia neighborhood made a frightening discovery Monday afternoon when a oil large drum and smaller buckets were found in a vacant lot between two properties. Emergency crews responded to the 2500 block of West Oxford Street around 5:30 p.m. SkyFOX captured men in hazmat suits...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 748 North 40th Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, 12-unit residential building at 717 North 35th Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The development will replace a vacant lot on the west side of the block between Aspen and Brown streets. Designed by Haverford Square Designs, the building will feature parking for four bicycles, a basement, and a large roof deck reserved for the penthouse unit. Permits list Eugene Naydovich of Fitler Development as the contractor and a construction cost of $500,000.
morethanthecurve.com
Video from the dedication of “The Family” statue in Conshohocken
On May 31, 1999, a statue named “The Family” was dedicated at the Conshohocken Veterans Memorial (which had been dedicated in 1928) at West 2nd Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. The video includes portions of the dedication and sculptor Joseph Pavone shares how he created the statue.
fox29.com
Gas card giveaway: Cars line up for free gas at Northeast Philadelphia station
PHILADELPHIA - Free gas on a Monday - what a way to start the week!. A large line of cars has already started formed for a gas card giveaway that was held in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning. The giveaway was hosted by Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon and Gary Barbera...
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
fox29.com
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
3 Diners Worth Trying in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Some weekends call for slow, lazy mornings. And what's better than heading out for breakfast during the am, not having to cook for yourself? I've found three diners in Lancaster that are worth a visit this season. Some are very popular locally and tend to fill up quickly.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Image via Upper Darby International Festival Facebook page. Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report
This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
