Fresno, CA

Bee’s Best: Vote for the prep football preseason Player of the Year in the Fresno area

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

High school football starts in a week and The Bee wants to know: Who is your preseason Player of the Year in the Fresno area?

Camp is over and practices will kick into high gear before the real deal begins Aug. 18.

The Bee will keep the poll open for two weeks. Bonus: The Bee lists 25 players to watch in the area.

Vote often; the poll closes Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Can’t see the poll? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.

