ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?

To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
Camden, NJ
Society
Daily Voice

Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash

A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Large Sinkholes Close Jersey Shore Beach

A beach in Monmouth County has been closed due to several large sinkholes, authorities said. The sinkholes are near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach near McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach police said. "The area is fenced off and we ask the public to remain clear for safety reasons,"...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy