Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners authorize negotiations with contractor for parking garage project
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners voted Monday to authorize moving forward in negotiations with a contractor for the building of a parking facility in downtown Longview. They are negotiating with SpawGlass, a contractor which specializes in the building of parking facilities. This comes after the rejection of two...
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
Portion of W Marshall Ave. in Longview closed due to structure fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — According to the Longview Fire Department, a structure is on fire at 109 W. Marshall Ave. Officials say the roadway is blocked off and to use alternate route. CBS19 will update this article with more information.
KLTV
WebXtra: Lamp-Lite Theatre reopens after more than 2 years
Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT. With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
KLTV
Mark Is Back 6PM
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
KLTV
Getting Answers: Farris Bridge Road
A wreck has closed traffic on the off-ramp of State Highway 110 on Toll 49. DPS dispatch has confirmed the wreck is a fatality. A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. 1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County. Updated: Jun....
KLTV
Man missing from Lindale area found alive
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in the Lindale area has been found. Jose Ybarra, 63, has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110, extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Nonprofit will bring ‘art huts’ to area elementary schools this fall
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
KLTV
Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
West Oak Property Development recently announced the implementation of their Phase 2 development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT. Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in...
Welcome back to school, Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set and ready to go for the new school year as students returned to their schools this morning. At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, little past 7a.m., kids started making their way to their new classrooms and parents were excited to drop off their kids at school.
KLTV
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be performing base repair on SH 31 eastbound between FM 3053 and FM 1639. Crews will also be performing base repair on FM 349 westbound from just east of the intersection at FM 2276. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic on both jobs. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3271 just off of SH 110. This will be under flagging operation. Also, a sweeper and herbicide unit will be in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
KLTV
Texas County Music Hall of Fame
The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are...
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
KLTV
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
KLTV
City of Troup rescinds boil water notice
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Troup reports the boil water notice has been rescinded. Lab results provided to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated boiling water is no longer required as of Saturday.
Comments / 0