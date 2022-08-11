Read full article on original website
WTAP
Relay for Life held an event in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - People turned out for the Washington County Relay for Life Saturday to raise money for cancer research. The event was Dr. Seuss themed with the title One Wish, Two Wish, I Wish, You Wish for a Cure. Music filled the air, people got pictures with the Grinch, and teams fundraised for the cause. Relay organizer Tim Bonnette shared how it brings the community together.
WTAP
Peer Solutions gets ready for their 7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row Peer Solutions Behavioral Health will host their Memorial Walk. The walk is held for people who members of our community who have lost family members due to an overdose. The event is a free event that will have food,...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke...
WTAP
Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day
Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week. Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day. Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities. Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college. He...
WTAP
School zone safety begins as the school year approaches
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the school year approaches school zones will become active again. Vienna Police Chief, Mike Pifer, gives suggestions on how to properly navigate through a school zone. He suggests leaving early for your morning commute so you aren’t pressured to rush to your destination, prepping your...
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
WTAP
Parkersburg ice cream social promotes restoration within the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg ice cream social will be held tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Market St. The social will benefit the hope center ministries that have the goal of restoring community. “My goal is for families to be restored and these guys to...
WTAP
Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilkinson, Norman Rush
NORMAN RUSH WILKINSON, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to glory on August 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter, at the Central Ohio Hospice Center in the Ohio State University Hospital, after a long and extensive illness. NORMAN was born on March 1, 1938, in Whipple, Ohio, to William Warden Wilkinson and Helen Irene (Warren) Wilkinson Sipe. He was the grandson of William and Anna (Gutheil) Warren and Harry and Della (Green) Wilkinson.
Wheeling University lockdown lifted, Officers determined it a false alarm
UPDATE: Wheeling University lockdown lifted. Wheeling PD has advised that they have investigated and concluded that the possible gun situation incident was found to be two juveniles with masks, chasing another juvenile with a soda can. There was no gun as initially reported. WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling 911 dispatch has alerted the Wheeling University Department […]
Your Radio Place
William Charles "Bill" Johnson
William Charles “Bill” Johnson, 83 of Cambridge. William Charles (Bill) Johnson of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born December 9, 1938 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Helen G. (King) Johnson and William A. Johnson. He graduated from Valley Local (Buffalo) High School where he was elected to their Hall of Fame. He attended Muskingum College and Akron University before he went to work at Macomber, Inc. in Canton. He then served his country in the Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base where he was on the ground floor for installing computers and software throughout the Command. His training and dedication placed him at the Navy Finance Center and Defense Information Systems Command (DISA) for 24 years. As Head of the Information Processing Center in Cleveland, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1994. After retirement he returned to Guernsey County to begin training in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lay pastor program. During that time, he gave of himself as a chaplain at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then as chaplain with Hospice of Guernsey. He became the first full-time Commissioned Lay Pastor in Ohio, serving as the Senior Pastor at Cambridge First Presbyterian Church from 2001-2009 where he also was privileged to serve as an Elder. He was active in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery serving on many committees and served as Moderator in 2008.
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
WTAP
Memorial Bridge starts one-way direction of traffic over bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new on-way traffic pattern on the Memorial Bridge started Monday, Aug. 15th. Drivers will only be able to enter the bridge from the Parkersburg side heading to Belpre. No longer will drivers be able to cross the bridge from Belpre to Parkersburg. According to Bridge...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill
OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
Your Radio Place
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
Broadway returning to The Capitol in Wheeling
The law firm of Bordas & Bordas announced the renewal of the Broadway at the Capitol series at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling. The law firm recently renewed the title sponsorship to bring iconic broadway shows to the city of Wheeling. “Bordas & Bordas is honored to continue our sponsorship of Broadway at the Capitol […]
Ohio man sentenced after providing drugs that resulted in friend’s death
Kyle Barry of Zanesville, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after providing a 25-year-old man, who he claimed to be friends with, drugs that later killed him. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Barry was sentenced in common pleas court after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking […]
