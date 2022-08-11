Read full article on original website
Recycled election signs to be turned into ‘Fuelcubes,’ Winter Park officials say
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park is asking residents to recycle election signs and stands for the primary and midterm elections, saying they can be turned into an alternative energy source. According to the city, the recycling initiative will prevent signs from ending up in a...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4
Groveland city council hopes to preserve Black history by annexing cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. – The Groveland City Council unanimously voted Monday night to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would annex Oak Tree Union Colored Cemetery of Taylorville. The ordinance will be up for a second vote at the council’s next meeting, but for now, it is one...
‘Our community has to show up:’ Orlando church leads caravan to the polls
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election. Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.
Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
‘We don’t want that to be our reputation:’ Orlando considers new safety ordinance for downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – After more than an hour of discussion, Monday, city commissioners unanimously passed the first reading of a new ordinance aimed at reducing crime downtown. It comes more than 2 weeks after police say seven people were hurt in downtown Orlando after a fight led to gunfire near Wall Street and Orange Avenue.
Orange County Animal Services’ Facebook plea brings results. It’s still not enough
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services posted to its Facebook page Saturday, discussing the hundreds of animals stored at the shelter and asking local residents for support. The desperate, passionate plea from Animal Services over the weekend was seen by 21,000 people by Monday morning, some of...
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
Results 2022: 2 candidates running in the Florida Senate District 15 universal primary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Democratic state lawmakers are running for Florida Senate against each other, and because no one else is running, this primary is open to all voters. Florida is a closed primary state, which means only members of a political party can vote in a party primary.
Orlando city officials meeting Monday to discuss downtown safety
Orlando city commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss new plans to address downtown safety. It marks the first reading of the ordinance, and one that many hope will bring about change and reduce crime downtown. It comes more than two weeks after police say seven people were hurt in...
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, which will gradually increase rain chances over the next few days. Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in the Orlando area, with a high in the low to mid-90s. [TRENDING: Become a News...
‘I have 100% confidence in our deputies:’ Orange County sheriff talks school safety, new SRO training
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida’s public school districts will be back tomorrow for the first full week of classes, and campus safety continues to be paramount. Following the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement leaders have been rolling out new ways to prevent and respond to an active shooter on campus.
‘We cannot do this alone:’ Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees with hundreds in shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services waived its adoption fees in an attempt to get animals into forever homes as it cares for over 300 animals. Animal Services said in a Facebook post on Saturday, there are over 300 animals inside the shelter and over 200 in foster care.
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
🏠Here’s where Orlando ranks among U.S. cities with fastest selling homes
Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. For comparison, the typical home took twice as long to sell in the summer of 2017.
