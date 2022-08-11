One severely injured in Uptown shooting: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was seriously injured in an Uptown shooting Thursday evening, according to Medic.
The incident happened on Montford Point Street and N Tryon Street near Brookshire Freeway.Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
Paramedics say they rushed a gunshot wound victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
QCN has reached out to CMPD for more information. Details are extremely limited, and this story will be updated as they become available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0