UF volleyball team 15th in preseason coaches poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s no question that the Florida Gator volleyball program is one of the nation’s most consistent across all sports. On Monday, Florida was voted 15th in the preseason AVCA national coaches poll, marking the 31st straight year in which the Gators have been slotted for the preseason top 15. It is the third-longest such streak in NCAA history.
Countdown To Kickoff: Union County Fightin’ Tigers
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -If there is any team that understands it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, it would have to be Union County. “We kind of want our revenge back, we lost by two points in that third round of the playoffs, it still hurts us,” said senior running back Rayvon Durant.
Takeaways from UF’s first football scrimmage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than three weeks, the Gator football team will be in-season rather than building through the preseason. To get his guys game-ready, Billy Napier and the coaching staff are holding two intra-squad scrimmages. The first of those took place this past Saturday, and it seems there is still a lot of work ahead for this group.
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
Florida beats out Georgia for a high-upside pass rusher in Kamran James
The future of Florida’s defensive line room continues to look bright. After Billy Napier & Co. secured commitments on Saturday from a pair of Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins and Will Norman, the Gators beat out Georgia on Sunday for another Top247 pass rusher in Kamran James. “I’m...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past three seasons, Keystone Heights has quietly been a model of consistency. The Indians are 23-8 since 2019, making the playoffs each year. However, this fall, their biggest competition isn’t lining up against them. “We graduated 15 seniors, 6 of them 2...
New school year brings new exercises for fall athletes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s August and that means fall sports are fast approaching. Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us some exercises for fall sport athletes. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
Move of Bob Hayes Track Meet Met With Controversy
The iconic track meet that for nearly 60 years has been housed at the Northside’s Raines High School is now at the center of controversy as the school’s administration has decided to move the annual meet named after hometown Olympian Bob Hayes. Calling it a tough and emotional...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
Corley Peel says goodbye to News4JAX, heads home to be with twin sister who’s battling lung cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an emotional Sunday morning as anchor and reporter Corley Peel said goodbye to viewers and co-workers after five years. But the moment was made a little more special by a surprise TV appearance by Corley’s twin sister Chelsea, who made the long trip from Texas to support her.
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville
Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites
It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utilities prices skyrocketing, a non-profit is offering to help low-income families keep the lights on. Many people lined up ahead of a Central Florida Community Action Agency (CFCAA) outreach event on Monday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Partnership, 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville.
Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix grocery stores are celebrating 30 years of Pub Subs by holding sweepstakes. By entering online, you can win one year of free sub sandwiches. That’s up to two subs per week, along with other Nostalgic ‘90s themed prizes. The sweepstakes are offered only...
