mynewsla.com
4 Million LA County Residents Asked To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
mynewsla.com
Harris Set To Fly From LAX To Hawaii Monday
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning aboard Air Force 2, bound for Lihue Airport in Kauai, Hawaii, her office announced. Harris has not made any public appearances since arriving in Los Angeles Friday following a three-day visit to the San Francisco...
mynewsla.com
Six Fraternities Cut Ties With USC Over Crackdown on Parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year. Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau — six of the 15 fraternities in USC’s Interfraternity Council — severed their relationship with USC, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.
mynewsla.com
Petition To Reopen Vacant St. Vincent Hospital Reaches 1,000 Signatures
A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who O’Farrell called “the richest...
mynewsla.com
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspect Wanted in LA Killed By Deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
mynewsla.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 16, Goes Missing in East Los Angeles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Brianna Moreno was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Hendricks Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Moreno was described as a...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Cop to be Tried for Killing Developmentally Disabled Man in Corona Costco
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim’s parents — all of whom were unarmed — must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge ruled Monday.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Dies In Long Beach Crash
A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the...
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 6
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 63rd consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.4 cents to $5.38, its lowest amount since March 6. The average price has dropped $1.082 since rising to a record high of...
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns Eastvale Home, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that burned a two-story home in Eastvale Sunday. Fire crews responded to the call at about 12:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cobble Creek Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Heavy smoke and flames were reported from the single-family home...
mynewsla.com
Stretch of Hollywood Boulevard Closed for Nipsey Hussle Star Ceremony
Hollywood Boulevard was closed between Gower Street and Argyle Avenue Monday to accommodate the expected large crowd for the unveiling of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Amoeba Music. Hussle’s longtime...
mynewsla.com
Another Effort to Recall LA County DA George Gascón Fails
An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n was rejected Monday, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing South LA Street
A man believed to be in his 50s was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at 2:58 a.m. on Broadway at 101st Street, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
