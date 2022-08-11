Complaints dropped against Fort Worth Realtor who helps homeowners protest appraisals

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation dropped complaints against Chandler Crouch, a Fort Worth Realtor who helps Tarrant County homeowners protest their property tax appraisals.

The letter came the day before the Tarrant Appraisal District board is set to meet. On the agenda is the agency’s handling of the complaints against Crouch and the potential dismissal of Chief Appraiser Jeff Law .

The investigation was the result of complaints filed by a Tarrant Appraisal District employee Randy Armstrong, director of residential appraisals. Law has known about the complaints and their origin since late last year.

In the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s letter to Crouch dated Aug. 11, the licensing entity said there was insufficient evidence to establish violations of law or administrative rules.

“It proves TAD leadership is either highly biased against anyone that becomes effective at protesting or they are so incompetent that they don’t know the tax code to recognize what a violation looks like,” Crouch said of the letter. “Either way, I don’t want them in charge of valuing my house.”

Armstrong wrote in his original complaint that Crouch “files thousands of protests annually that he cannot possibly responsibly and properly represent.” In the complaint, Armstrong invoked his position at TAD.

Crouch was notified of the complaints in November at which point he reached out to Law.

The matter was not publicly discussed until months later, after Crouch’s attorney Frank Hill sent multiple letters to the Tarrant Appraisal District board, asking the agency to separate itself from the complaints.

Hundreds braved the triple-digit heat to show support for Crouch during a June 30 special board meeting. Because the meeting room could only fit 14 people, many were forced to wait outside, amplifying calls for transparency at the agency.

The meeting with take place at 10 a.m. Friday at 2500 Handley-Ederville Road.