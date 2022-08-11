ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Complaints dropped against Fort Worth Realtor who helps homeowners protest appraisals

By Jess Hardin
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjDvQ_0hE05xte00

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation dropped complaints against Chandler Crouch, a Fort Worth Realtor who helps Tarrant County homeowners protest their property tax appraisals.

The letter came the day before the Tarrant Appraisal District board is set to meet. On the agenda is the agency’s handling of the complaints against Crouch and the potential dismissal of Chief Appraiser Jeff Law .

The investigation was the result of complaints filed by a Tarrant Appraisal District employee Randy Armstrong, director of residential appraisals. Law has known about the complaints and their origin since late last year.

In the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s letter to Crouch dated Aug. 11, the licensing entity said there was insufficient evidence to establish violations of law or administrative rules.

“It proves TAD leadership is either highly biased against anyone that becomes effective at protesting or they are so incompetent that they don’t know the tax code to recognize what a violation looks like,” Crouch said of the letter. “Either way, I don’t want them in charge of valuing my house.”

Armstrong wrote in his original complaint that Crouch “files thousands of protests annually that he cannot possibly responsibly and properly represent.” In the complaint, Armstrong invoked his position at TAD.

Crouch was notified of the complaints in November at which point he reached out to Law.

The matter was not publicly discussed until months later, after Crouch’s attorney Frank Hill sent multiple letters to the Tarrant Appraisal District board, asking the agency to separate itself from the complaints.

Hundreds braved the triple-digit heat to show support for Crouch during a June 30 special board meeting. Because the meeting room could only fit 14 people, many were forced to wait outside, amplifying calls for transparency at the agency.

The meeting with take place at 10 a.m. Friday at 2500 Handley-Ederville Road.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.

A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Hill
fortworthreport.org

Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Larry Lease

Texans Getting Stressed By The Economy and Increasing Prices

Dallas-Fort Worth Texans are feeling the pain of the economic crisis including the increased costs of groceries and gas.Anne Preble/Unsplash. Texans are getting stressed out about the economy. They have been forced to cut back on spending, which is hard to do as the school year begins. Many are pointing their fingers at President Biden. Dallas News says that seven in 10 Texans they are more worried about their finances than they were last year. 87% said the increased prices have impacted their family situation. Gas prices have risen and are hurting family and business finances, forcing them to cut back on spending for groceries and other non-essential items.
DALLAS, TX
dronedj.com

Texas man charged for using DJI Inspire drone in prison contraband drop

A Texas man has been charged for allegedly flying a DJI Inspire drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth prison. Court documents reveal that 42-year-old Bryant LeRay Henderson flew a DJI Inspire drone into the airspace over FMC Fort Worth, a federal correctional center in the south part of the city, just before midnight on Wednesday, May 4.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
10K+
Followers
606
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy